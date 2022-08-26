The Godzilla Vs. Kong Rematch Is Coming Soon

Maggie and Negan’s Walking Dead spin-off has a name. Don’t let the name fool you (or, you know, lean into it) Astonishing Tales of Terror: Rocktopussy looks to be some weirdly wonderful pulp satire. We’ve also got trailers for an eco-terror film led by Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig (White Noise) and the Prime Video adaption of Grady Hendrix’s novel, My Best Friend’s Exorcism. Up, up, and spoilers away!

The Front Room

Variety reports Brandy Norwood, Kathryn Hunter, Andrew Burnap and Neal Huff are attached to star in The Front Room, the feature debut of Robert Eggers’ brothers Max and Sam. Based on the short story by Susan Hill, the “psychological horror” film will follow “a young, newly pregnant couple forced to take in an ailing stepmother who has long been estranged from the family.”

The Gorge

Deadline also has word Miles Teller will star in The Gorge, “a high-action, genre-bending love story” from The Black Phone director Scott Derrickson.

Friday the 13th

According to original director Sean S. Cunningham’s bio on Cameo (via Bloody-Disgusting), a thirteenth instalment in the Friday the 13th franchise is on the way next year.

Godzilla Vs. Kong 2

Bloody-Disgusting also reports filming is now underway on Godzilla vs Kong 2. Currently scheduled for a March 15, 2024 release, the sequel “follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence — and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.” Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle, Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, Alex Ferns, and Rachel House are attached to star.

White Noise

Don DeLillo’s novel about a deadly neurotoxic cloud comes to life in the trailer for White Noise, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig.

My Best Friend’s Exorcism

Skinny dipping leads to demonic possession in the trailer for My Best Friend’s Exorcism, coming to Amazon Prime this September 30.

They Crawl Beneath

Meanwhile, a man is trapped under a car while a giant, tunnel-boring worm tries to eat him in the trailer for They Crawl Beneath.

Astonishing Tales of Terror: Rocktopussy

Similarly, an undercover reporter gets the scoop of her life when she discovers a subterranean, man-eating octopus in the trailer for Astonishing Takes of Terror: Rocktopussy.

The Umbrella Academy

TV Line reports The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a fourth and final season at Netflix.

Danger Force

Deadline also reports Nickelodeon has ordered a third season of the popular Henry Danger spinoff Danger Force.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

According to Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff starring Maggie and Negan is now titled The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Stranger Things

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is currently expected to be eight episodes long.

Stargirl

Starman applies for jobs in the synopsis for “Frenemies – Chapter Three: The Blackmail,” the September 14 episode of Stargirl.

FINDING BALANCE — Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA receive an anonymous tip that could help in their murder investigation. Meanwhile, after being told to find balance, Sylvester (Joel McHale) looks into potential jobs in Blue Valley, while also trying to figure out who he is without his Starman identity. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode written by Taylor Streitz (#303). Original airdate 9/14/2022.

Archer

Archer spearheads a jungle mission in the promo for next week’s episode, “Operation: Fang.”

Resident Alien

Finally, Harry “kidnaps” Sahar in the trailer for “The Alien Within,” next week’s episode of Resident Alien.

