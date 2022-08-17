The Best Mobile Providers on the Telstra Network That Aren’t Telstra

Are you looking to access the Telstra mobile network but don’t want to sign up for the Big T itself? The good news is that there is a stack of telcos powered by the Telstra network with the added bonus of being cheaper.

Here are all the providers that use the Telstra network that you need to know about.

What do Telstra’s SIM-only plans look like?

Before we compare it to other network providers, here’s what Telstra’s current mobile plans look like.

The best Telstra network providers that Aren’t Telstra

Belong

Telstra runs Belong as its discount brand, undercutting its own plans. While you’ll pay $58 per month for a Telstra SIM-only plan with 40GB, Belong is currently offering a deal where you’ll pay $35 per month for an 80GB data allowance. This Belong plan usually includes only 40GB per month, so it’s still the cheaper option outside of this sale offer.

All Belong plans include unlimited data rollover, meaning unused data at the end of each month is stored for future use. If you build up a large enough stash, you can drop down to a cheaper plan and save on your monthly bill until you burn it all.

If you’ve got friends on Belong, you can also gift data in 1GB increments.

Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile is kinda special when it comes to Telstra MVNOs. It’s the only one with access to the full Telstra network. Telstra’s 3G and 4G networks reach 99.4 per cent of the population, but the Telstra wholesale network only reaches 98.8 per cent of the population.

This may not seem significant, but it can affect coverage in some remote, regional, and rural areas. Here’s how the full Telstra network vs wholesale compare:

In addition to more coverage than other Telstra MVNOs, all Boost mobile plans include data-free streaming of Apple Music, and all 28-day recharges include data rollover if you top up before expiry.

Boost Mobile also has year-long recharges for those willing to commit to a longer-term.

Woolworths Mobile

Woolworths Mobile has a solid range of SIM-only plans, with some of the best value options on the market. You can currently snag 90GB of data for only $45 per month, which is a massive bargain.

It’s worth noting that Woolworths Mobile doesn’t currently have access to Telstra’s 5G network.

All Woolworths Mobile customers can get 10% off their Woolies grocery shop once a month, up to a maximum discount of $50.

ALDI Mobile

ALDI Mobile is also powered by the Telstra network and has a solid range of prepaid plans sold on a 30-day expiry.

The plans are a bit basic, but spending at least $25 per month nets you 22GB of data with unlimited talk to 20 select countries and 100 minutes of talk and 50 texts to 30 selected international countries. You can also snag a further 100 minutes for another $10.

All ALDI Mobile prepaid plans also include data rollover.

Pennytel

Pennytel is one of the newer names on the Telstra network, and focuses on affordability. At present, every plan will cost you less than $25 per month.

MATE

MATE is better known as an NBN provider, but the company also offers SIM-only plans powered by the Telstra network. The plans are decent value, but if you bundle one with a MATE NBN plan, you’ll save $10 per month on your monthly bill.

All MATE mobile plans worth $25 per month or more include a bonus subscription to music streaming service Tidal, valued at $11.99 per month. If you’re okay with changing your music service (or are already a Tidal customer), it’s not a bad way to bring down your monthly expenses.

numobile

numobile is a telco with a twist, selling refurbished phones only. Devices on offer tend to be a little older, like the iPhone 11 and Galaxy S10 – but this also means you save a bit of cash. The phones go through multiple stages of testing to ensure everything still works, but they may have some superficial damage like light scuffs and scratches.

It also has a range of SIM-only plans:

So why go with Telstra?

While most Telstra-powered providers offer better bang-for-buck, there are still a few compelling reasons to stick with the OG.

Firstly, besides Boost Mobile, Big T keeps its full network to itself. It also isn’t passing its 5G network onto its MVNOs yet. When it comes to overseas travel and global roaming, MVNOs tend to be a bad choice. You’ll be stung by hefty pay-as-you-go rates, or roaming might be disabled entirely.

Comparatively, with Telstra, you’ll pay $5 per day you’re overseas which gets you 500MB of data and unlimited talk and text (or $5 per day in New Zealand). If you go over, you’ll pay another $10 for a 1GB top-up with a 31-day expiry.

This can still add up quickly, so it is always worth considering a local SIM at your destination.

Lastly, you’ll also get access to the Telstra Plus perks program, which gets you a few bonuses. These include:

$13.50 movie tickets for Event and BCC cinemas. A $3 surcharge applies for after 5pm on a Saturday and on public holidays.

Free large Candy Bar Combo upgrade when you book a movie ticket through Telstra

Presale tickets for select concerts and events

Discounted tickets for select sporting events

Telstra Plus also means you’ll earn points for every dollar you spend with Telstra, which can then be redeemed on a gadget or a discount on a new phone. The dollar value of points is minuscule – you shouldn’t sign-up for Telstra just because it has a loyalty program – but it’s okay if you were going to anyway.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.