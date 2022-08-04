She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Delayed, But Only By One Day

At SDCC 2022, Marvel graced us with another trailer for the upcoming Disney+ show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, giving us more info about the mean and green original series.

I’ve been waiting quite a while for this show to come out, so to say I’m excited is an understatement – and the trailers do not disappoint at all.

She-Hulk trailers

Here’s the trailer from SDCC 2022, revealed alongside a mountain of other Marvel announcements.

We got to see quite a bit of the show in that trailer, including some major plot points (it seems like she’ll pick up on her powers quite quickly and get back to lawyering) and how it slots into the larger MCU.

Heroes appear to be springing up all over the She-Hulk show and the MCU, including Daredevil at the very end of the trailer. The trailer also had some fourth-wall breaks, which seem to lean in on the comedy a bit. We love to see it.

Here’s the first trailer for She-Hulk on Disney+.

In the trailer, we got to see a whole heap of what the show is about. We also got to see She-Hulk cradling her Tinder date like a baby, which was absolutely hilarious.

The official trailer included plenty of clips that we saw earlier on in the Disney+ Day teaser trailer, but it’s nice to have those earlier clips fleshed out with more information. The logo that appeared in the original teaser trailer has changed since then, too.

She-Hulk poster

While we’re hyping it up, check out this poster Marvel released of She-Hulk.

What’s She-Hulk about?

From what we can gather from the She-Hulk trailers, a new superhuman law division has been set up, and Jennifer Walters (the lawyer who becomes She-Hulk) is set to be in charge of it. The SDCC 2022 trailer was packed with heroes, some of which may need to lawyer up.

This law division seems to lean in a bit on the Superhuman Registration Act, a focal point of the Marvel comics that led to the Civil War arc, where superhumans and superheroes would need to register themselves or be labelled as vigilantes . Movie-viewers can pick up on this by watching Captain America: Civil War.

What makes things even more interesting is that Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner (The Hulk), and, for whatever reason, adopts his powers. Not the fully angry-guy powers like the classic Hulk we know from the self-titled movies, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Thor: Ragnarok, but the loveable himbo Hulk that appears in Avengers: Endgame.

In the comics, and likely in the show, Jennifer Walters inherits Banner’s gamma-radiation transformation powers after a blood transfusion. From the trailer, it appears that Hulk is back as “Hulk-Banner”, which is a bit like how Walters handles her powers, giving her the ability to speak and act like a normal human without completely raging out.

Anyway, a big crux of the show is that it’ll be a comedy-oriented superhero flick, a bit like parts from Thor: Ragnarok. Much of it appears to be Jennifer Walters dealing with being She-Hulk while also being a lawyer.

As far as bad guys go, we know that Titania will likely be the main villain, along with Abomination. Titania is an antagonist to She-Hulk in the comics, whereas Abomination is a villain to Hulk (He actually previously appeared in The Incredible Hulk and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Of course we don’t know their motives just yet.

She-Hulk cast

Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, will be played by Tatiana Maslany with Mark Ruffallo playing Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk. Jameela Jamil will play Titania and Tim Roth will play Abomination.

Additionally, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Nicholas Cirillo will appear in the show.

The show will be directed by Kat Coiro, who will also be an executive producer.

She-Hulk release date

She-Hulk will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ from August 18 and will run for 10 episodes.

Head over here if you’re interested in checking out everything on Marvel’s plate, and make sure you check out our article on every major sci-fi, fantasy, thriller, horror and adventure flick hitting cinemas in 2022. This article has been updated since it was first published.