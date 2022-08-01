What Should I Watch on Paramount+? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in August

Paramount+ is a relatively new streaming service that’s still finding its feet down under. While Paramount+ in Australia doesn’t have a whole lot of nerdy content being added, there’s still a handful of TV shows, movies and new releases we think you should watch on the platform this month.

There are a few new TV shows and movies hitting Paramount+ this month that will tickle your nostalgia strings, so to make things a little easier, we’ve narrowed a list down to five new releases.

What’s new on Paramount+?

You should head over here to see the complete list of what’s new on Paramount+ this month – covering all of the sci-fi, action, adventure, documentary and general pop culture new releases the streaming service is debuting in Australia.

What should I watch on Paramount+?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Paramount+.

Beavis and Butt-Head – August 5

Still teenagers, still rocking the same heavy music tees and still voiced by creator Mike Judge, the iconic animated due of Beavis and Butt-Head are back (and dumber than ever). The 90s foul-mouthed pop culture phenomenons return to confound common sense, torment each other and showcase some of the dumbest comedy imaginable.

Secret Headquarters – August 13

While hanging out after school, Charlie and his friends discover the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home. When villains attack, they must team up to defend the headquarters and save the world. What should you watch on Paramount+? I’d recommend this. It’s so cheesy and so perfect for a mindless, wholesome binge.

South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert – August 14

South Park needs no introduction, but the latest from Trey Parker and Matt Stone is South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert and I for one reckon this is what you should watch on Paramount+ in August. The concert celebrates the essential role music has played in the series, since its debut 25 years ago (!!!).

Clifford The Big Red Dog – August 16

Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford, Clifford The Big Red Dog follows Emily as she meets a magical animal rescuer who gifts her a little, red puppy. If only she realised this little puppy would turn into a 10-foot hound. She can’t quite fit Clifford in her NYC apartment, but they go on a wholesome adventure to make it all work. Clifford is terrifyingly huge, so it’s not one if you have megalophobia, but it’s sweet.

The Bridge Australia – August 19

This one is a bit of a dice roll. Filmed in Tasmania, this Aussie adaptation is an adventure series that sees 12 Australians abandoned in the wilderness and forced to work together to build a 300 metre-long bridge in just 20 days. We wouldn’t usually recommend a reality TV series, but this one is new and it (logically) hits the brief of quirky content, so we’re interested to see where Paramount+ takes this one and if it’s something you and I would like to watch moving forward. We’ll find out on August 19.

What else should I watch on Paramount+?

Last month, we recommended Fireheart, Stuff Everyone Should Know About Australia, Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?, season two of The Secrets She Keeps and Honor Society. Check back next month and we’ll give you new recommendations if you’re left asking, “What should I watch on Paramount+ in September?”

If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers.

Head over to Paramount+ to sign up.

This article will be constantly updated.