What Should I Watch on Disney+? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in August

Disney+ is the home to all things Star Wars and Marvel for fans in Australia, and there’s a decent bunch of new releases hitting the streaming service this month, that we reckon you should watch.

At Disney+ Day in November, we got a glimpse of what we can expect from the streaming service here in Australia in the coming months. While many of those TV shows and movies are yet to be released, there’s still a decent amount of content coming in August to Disney+.

What’s new on Disney+?

You should head over here to see the complete list of what’s new on Disney+ this month – covering all of the sci-fi, action, adventure, documentary and general pop culture new releases the streaming service is debuting in Australia.

What should I watch on Disney+?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Disney+.

Lightyear – August 3

First on our list is Pixar’s latest film, giving an origin story to the Buzz Lightyear action figure that first appeared in Toy Story. Why did a fake toy need a fake-real movie? Don’t worry about it, it’s a pretty good movie. Blending Pixar’s expressive animation style with sci-fi pulp, taking inspiration from 80s and 90s space adventures, Lightyear feels much higher stakes than what you’d likely expect from Pixar.

Prey – August 5

The latest film in the “Predator” universe, Prey goes further back than any of its predecessors. A predator travels to Earth during the colonial age and begins to target the Comanche tribe. It focuses on Naru, a skilled warrior of the tribe, and her fight with the alien. Prey is definitely one to watch this month when it hunts its way onto Disney+.

I Am Groot! – August 10

I Am Groot! Is a delightful-looking shorts-based take on the lovely Baby Groot character, introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Non-canonical to the MCU (so don’t worry if you miss it), I Am Groot! is a collection of tall tales about the curious cute wooden alien as he explores the universe.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – August 17

Listen, I’ve been waiting a long time for She-Hulk. Ever since they first announced it back in 2019, I’ve been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Marvel’s big green crime-fighting lawyer. And, you know, it looks like the Disney+ series is going to be more unique than not. Pitched as a comedy by Marvel, with fourth-wall breaks similar to Fleabag, She-Hulk is a bit less serious than your usual Marvel series, while retaining the universe, the heroes and the villains. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law smashes into Disney+ on August 17, with new episodes weekly.

Andor – August 31

Andor is one of the more creative Star Wars projects to be announced since the Disney acquisition. Andor is the next Disney+ Star Wars series, although it’ll have quite a different tone to what we’ve come to expect from Star Wars. Instead of being a space-faring adventure with wizards and laser swords, Andor is more about spy thrills and espionage, or at least it would seem. This could turn a page on the Star Wars franchise, but it could also be a total bust. Regardless, I’m excited to see it. New episodes of Andor will release weekly on Disney+.

What else should I watch on Disney+?

This article will be constantly updated.