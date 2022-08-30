Snap Wants to BeReal With Its New Dual Camera Feature

Because no app can maintain its own integrity anymore and must copy other popular apps (looking at you, Instagram), Snap has introduced a new Dual Camera feature. If you think it looks a little familiar, you’d probably be correct because it seems like Snapchat is trying to emulate everyone’s new favourite app, BeReal.

Snap said its Dual Camera feature is a new way for “Snapchatters to capture multiple perspectives at the same time – so everyone can be part of the moment, as it happens”. Again, the premise of BeReal is to use your front and back camera to capture your multiple current perspectives at once and share them with close friends, as it happens.

The new Snap Dual Camera feature is already available when you open Snapchat (a new icon is in the toolbar). It has four layouts which include horizontal, vertical, picture-in-picture and cutout. You can also add all the regular tools you normally can like music, stickers, lenses and drawings.

The picture-in-picture is very BeReal vibes but in the iconic Snap circle shape. Using the feature, you can ‘capture exciting moments’ in your life like ‘rocking out a music festival’ or everyday moments like ‘culinary adventures in the kitchen.’

From the language Snap used to describe the benefits of the new Dual Camera feature, it seems like they are trying to normalise the mundane, which is something BeReal does a great job of, especially because you have a small time window to take a photo so you can’t really prepare for it.

Maybe I’m just being cynical but I don’t understand why apps all need to be the same. The reason why people love BeReal so much is because it’s different from what’s out there already.

The reason I originally loved Instagram, before all the reels and mess it’s made of its algorithm trying to copy TikTok, was because no other app served as a place for image sharing the way it did. With Snapchat, nothing exists where you can send silly photos to friends as a way of communication. With Facebook, I’m still waiting to figure out what benefits it offers.

In saying that, however, I do understand why Snapchat would set up a camera that is like BeReal. It’s a photo-taking app where you share what you’re doing with friends so it makes sense for Snap to incorporate the popularity of the dual camera style in their app.

Obviously, the main difference between the new feature and BeReal is that there isn’t a time limit or notification on Snapchat so you can just kind of use it whenever you want to. It does miss the thrill of waiting for that notification popping up at a random time every day asking me to ‘BeReal’ and the exhilarating rush of trying to snap a pic of what I’m doing within 2 minutes.

Either way, you can enjoy the new Snap Dual Camera feature on the app from today.