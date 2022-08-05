Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Is Finally on the Way

As our favourite crime-fighting reptiles prepare for a new film, Michael Keaton’s Batman gets cut from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Ahead of the streaming release for Sandman, Mark Hamill’s Merv Pumpkinhead gets his own teaser, and, delighting everyone, but probably especially Gizmodo’s own Sabina Graves, Paper Girls is already filming season 2. Prepare for spoilers!

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

According to a new report from THR, Michael Keaton filmed a scene as Batman for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom but test audiences found his presence “confusing.” Consequently, the scene was reshot with Ben Affleck’s version of the character.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Seth Rogen’s Ninja Turtles movie is now scheduled for an August 4, 2023 release date.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is in theaters one year from today!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bm1jVyawa6 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 4, 2022

Ghoster

A single father and his daughter inherit a mansion haunted by a familiar-looking spirit in the trailer for Ghoster, available on demand from Lionsgate this October 11. Could a lawsuit from Harvey Comics be far away?

The Harbinger

Meanwhile, a possessed little girl plays ambassador to the Devil in the trailer for The Harbinger, available on demand on September 2.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood

Writing has officially begun on Blood of My Blood, an Outlander prequel series following Jamie Fraser’s parents. Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will return to executive produce.

Paper Girls

According to the latest issue of Production Weekly (via Spoiler TV), production on the second season of Paper Girls is scheduled to begin next month.

Tales of the Walking Dead

A woman tries to ride out the zombie apocalypse on a steamboat in the synopsis for “Dee,” the third episode of Tales from the Walking Dead.

A mother evolves after she and her daughter escape violence and take refuge on a vintage steamboat; the peaceful ambiance deteriorates when a coup attempt forces the mother to revisit her violent past in order to protect her child.

Roswell, New Mexico

Liz is faced with a new threat before she has time to properly reflect in the synopsis for “Follow You Down,” the August 22 episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

HEATHER HEMMENS DIRECTS – As Liz (Jeanine Mason) begins to see the error of her ways, she is quickly faced with a new threat which forces her to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Max (Nathan Dean) finds himself in an intense standoff and Michael (Michael Vlamis) begins to lose hope of ever reuniting with Alex (Tyler Blackburn). The Series also stars Lily Cowles, Michael Trevino, Heather Hemmens and Amber Midthunder. The episode was directed by Heather Hemmens and written by Steve Stringer & Danny Tolli (#411). Original airdate 8/22/2022.

Little Demon

Satan and Chrissy compete on a supernatural game show in the synopsis for “Everybody’s Dying for the Weekend,” the September 1 episode of Little Demon.

Satan and Chrissy enter an otherworldly game show. Laura and Darlene’s girl’s night gets cray cray. Written by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla.

The Sandman

Finally, Mark Hamill introduces himself as Mervyn Pumpkinhead in a clip from the new Sandman series premiering today on Netflix.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EE9fyzkIY0IBanner art by Jim Cook

