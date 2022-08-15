These Sydney Kids Have Made a Smart Bin That Recycles and CSIRO Reckons It’s Rad

Students from a school in Sydney have caught the attention of the CSIRO and UTS with their prototype ‘smart bin’.

The year six students from Marrickville Public School in Sydney’s inner west are now going to be testing the feasibility of their prototype smart bin to see how it interacts with construction materials made from recycled glass and polystyrene.

According to the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), the students’ smart bin technology uses Internet of Things (IoT), sensing, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and infrared spectroscopy technologies to automatically sort plastic, metal and glass, as well as sorting specific types of plastic.

The bin is still in proof-of-concept stage, but the students have set up a website that explains exactly what they’re hoping to achieve, and how. It also maps locations of the bins and how full they are, as well as a dashboard displaying recycling stats. There’s a video we couldn’t embed, so head on over to check it out.

The smart bin is designed to improve recycling rates and reduce contamination in waste streams. The motivation? NSW only recycles 10 per cent of its 800,000 tonnes of plastic waste, which is a staggering stat.

The students hope their smart bin will help to produce high-quality recycled material and build Australia’s circular economy.

It also supports turning waste into a resource.

University of Technology Sydney (UTS) researcher professor Ren Ping Liu said that by working with CSIRO, the students, alongside UTS, have developed the latest IoT and AI technologies to build what he called this “amazing smart bin”.

“It can simplify the recycling process and improve efficiency for waste classification and sorting. The Smart Bin will help to promote the circular economy and contribute to a carbon neutral future,” he said.

This smart bin technology, CSIRO said, could be used at venues such as shopping centres, schools, cinemas, coffee shops and airports.

“It will improve recycling rates because it is so easy to use and could ensure that materials can be recovered for reuse,” CSIRO principal research scientist Wei Ni added.

“We can’t underestimate how small changes can make a huge difference. It’s great to see the next generation are learning that.”

Victorian small business Casafico create commercial construction materials from recycled glass, newspaper and polystyrene, much of which is sourced through online waste exchange marketplace ASPIRE, which spun out of CSIRO in 2013. They’re invested in the smart bin project for obvious reasons. A circular economy with a massive reduction in waste – it sounds incredible.

“We can’t underestimate how small changes can make a huge difference. It’s great to see the next generation are learning that,” Casafico’s head of communications Samantha Mucci added.

And we absolutely agree.