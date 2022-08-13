Oscar Isaac’s Down for More Star Wars, So He Must Need Another House

Back in 2015 when Star Wars: The First Awakens released, the movie served as a huge boost to Oscar Isaac’s profile. Though he’d been in plenty of films before then, playing Poe Dameron put him on everyone’s radar, to the point where he’s become a Marvel superhero and him coming to Comic-Con is considered a Big Deal.

And now that the sequel trilogy of Star Wars films are behind him, Isaac’s more open to the idea of him and his ethnic hips returning to the sci-fi universe. Not long after the release of 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, Isaac said he’d only come back if he “needed another house.” But during a recent SiriusXM interview, the actor said he’d be good with coming back. “If there was a great story and a great director and [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy] came to me and was like, ‘I have this great idea,’ then I’m so open to it,” said Isaac.

Even so, he freely admitted that he could take or leave spending more time as Poe, and added that the timing of such a show would play a factor in his decision. At 43 years old with a family, returning to a megafranchise for the second time can be a lot. “Time is the one thing that becomes challenging…as you get older and kids and all that. Where do [movies] fit in?”

The Sequel Trilogy is notorious for, among other things, not having much of any expanded media coming out following its end in 2019, unless you count Lego’s animated holiday specials. Disney’s made a conscious effort to focus on the past rather than look forward, and it sounds like it’s not even clear what previously announced films are actually still happening, let alone which ones could be set post-Rise.

If Isaac wants to come back and play Poe, hopefully he’s given an actual, consistent character to play. And if such a miniseries never happens, at least we’ve got all those shots in the films where he looks incredibly handsome. (So basically all three movies.)

