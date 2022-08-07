New She-Hulk Promo Shows Daredevil in His Yellow Glory

Once the news hit that She-Hulk would be getting her own show, there was plenty of hope that Daredevil would show up, given both of their day jobs as attorneys at law. Sure enough, the Man Without Fear is going to be hanging out with Tatiana Maslany’s green hero-to-be Jennifer Walters when She-Hulk premieres later this month, and played by his “original” actor, Charlie Cox.

A new promo for the series that’s heavy on the quick cuts shows some of the threats Jen will have to contend with, such as Jameela Jamil’s Titania, the Wrecking Crew, and her own insecurities about suddenly be a Hulk. But it also gives a slightly clearer look at a costumed Matt Murdock, one whose outfit has a little bit of gold in there compared to the Netflix costume’s red-and-black.

In the comics, Matt wore the yellow suit in his debut issue of 1964’s Daredevil #1 by Stan Lee and Bill Everett, and was featured heavily in the expanded origin story of 2001’s Daredevil: Yellow miniseries by Jeph Loeb and the late Tim Sale. Whether this Matt is still early in his hero life, and how much he’ll be involved in She-Hulk, will have to wait for another few weeks.

Given the significance of Matt’s yellow suit in the comics, and the fact that Spider-Man’s costume was a running subplot for that character throughout his Home trilogy, it’s possible that this new-ish iteration of Daredevil will be working his way up to the red costume that he’s more commonly associated with. After all, we know he’ll be popping up a few more times before he gets reborn (rehorned?) in a series of his own.

She-Hulk premieres on Disney+ on August 18.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.