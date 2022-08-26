Netflix’s Resident Evil Series Won’t Get a Second Season

Lance Reddick is still cool as hell, and the Capcom video games will go on presumably forever, but Netflix’s Resident Evil series is joining the list of shows that got one season at the streamer and weren’t brought back for more.

Deadline, which broke the news of the cancellation, chalks the show’s one-and-done status to the fact that “the drama did not have a particularly strong showing on Netflix’s Top 10 and cost vs. viewing is the streamer’s leading renewal criterion.” The trade also points out that Resident Evil was positioned to ride the coattails of Stranger Things — which has similar themes of teens taking on a horrifying, lab-spawned menace — but couldn’t hold onto a Stranger Things-sized audience.

That’s unfortunately not what showrunner Andrew Dabb had in mind for the project; in May, he told Gizmodo that while the first eight-episode season wrapped up a complete story for its characters (including Reddick’s Albert Wesker), he still had more plot threads he hoped to explore in future seasons.

Not all the news is bad for genre shows over at Netflix today, however; to get your apocalyptic fix from another source, you can start counting down until The Umbrella Academy’s just-announced fourth and final season.

