Nespresso Coffee Machines Are on Sale So Dad Can Par-tay With a Latte This Father’s Day

On Father’s Day, there’s no better treat for your old man than taking him out for a cuppa and an eggs benny. But this year, how about serving him breakfast in bed, complete with his morning brew? Ditch the instant coffee and instead, encourage his caffeine addiction by gifting him his very own Nespresso coffee machine instead.

Ranging between $200 to $500, a Nespresso coffee machine might not look like your cheapest option at first. But thankfully for us bean fiends, eBay Australia has knocked up to $100 off Nespresso’s bestselling coffee machines, the Vertuo range.

You can also use the code MCPAY10V3 to take an extra $10 off your purchase once you get to checkout.

You can find all of the best deals from eBay Australia’s Nespresso coffee machine sale below.

This Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine sports both a sleek and sustainable design. Made from 54% recycled plastic, it can create up to five different coffee sizes to match your cravings, whether you need a big cappuccino in the morning, or a quick espresso shot for that afternoon slump.

This bundle also comes with an Aeroccino milk frother and 50 capsules included.

You can grab yours here for $304 with coupon (down from $414).

If you want freshly brewed coffee every morning with a healthy dollop of crema, the Nespresso Breville Vertuo Plus is your go-to. This stylish coffee machine can cater to all kinds of drinking preferences and cup sizes. All with just a press of its button.

Grab this Nespresso Breville coffee maker for yourself here for $239 with coupon (down from $329).

This pastel-coloured coffee machine comes in a range of stunning colours including navy, rich brown and dark chrome. But while its looks are important for your kitchen’s aesthetic, we know you care more about how it serves coffee above all else.

So what can it do? Well, the Vertuo Next sports a domed top, which is ideal for sealing in your roast coffee and maintaining its freshness for longer. It offers up to five different cup sizes, whether you like a short black or prefer a whole mug to yourself.

But the best part is that this coffee machine can read the barcode on its compatible Nespresso Vertuo capsules and automatically regulate the flow and volume of water, temperature and infusion time to make the perfect cup. In fact, if you connect this coffee machine to your home’s Wi-Fi, it’ll automatically update itself to ensure an ever-satisfying coffee experience.

Shop it here for $209 with coupon (down from $299).

With its slim-fit design and contemporary appearance, this Nespresso DeLonghi coffee machine is a worthy addition to any kitchen countertop. With its included Aeroccino3 milk frother, you’ll be able to whip up dreamy iced coffees and milky cappuccinos with ease.

Buy the Nespresso DeLonghi coffee maker here for $279 with coupon (down from $389).

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus in red will brew you an excellent coffee, but it, too, comes with an Aeroccino3 milk frother, so you can elevate your cup to cafe level. This set also happens to come with 60 pre-selected Vertuo capsules, so you’ll be well-stocked from the second it arrives.

Shop it here for $339 (down from $469).

You can take a full look at the Nespresso coffee machine sale happening at eBay Australia here.