The Mini Aceman Concept Has a ‘Pokémon’ Mode

Mini and Pokémon have teamed up to show off the new “Pokémon Mode” for the Aceman EV concept.

We originally wrote about the Mini Aceman back in July and made fun of its Union Jack LED grille. Well, the fun hasn’t stopped yet for the Aceman, with Mini showing off the new mode and concept car at Gamescom in Germany.

Mini is the main sponsor of Gamescom this year, which runs from August 24 to August 28. Already this year, Gamescom has had some pretty big announcements, such as the new PlayStation 5 controller and Dead Island 2’s new trailers, but this Mini announcement is less a breath-taking development in the world of games and is more of a PR moment.

“A major feature of Mini is the positive and future-oriented approach to individual mobility as well as the distinctive design of the vehicles. Gamification will play an increasingly important role in the Mini of the future and offer a unique experience for our customers,” said Stefani Wurst, the CEO of Mini.

“In cooperation with Pokémon, the shared joy of the franchise brings two iconic characters, that are a perfect match, together with millions of fans. This is how we reach a whole new target group at Gamescom 2022, as an event for modern fandom, gaming and pop culture.”

In fairness, the Mini Aceman concept is a car perfect for gamers, packed with flashy lights and sci-fi shapes, along with a big circular touch-screen infotainment system in the centre console, though at the moment it’s just a concept.

But what is this collaboration? Is it just lights across the car that splash about, with Pikachu and Poké Balls appearing on the screen? Pretty much, actually.

“During gamescom, Pikachu, the iconic character from Pokémon, takes over the OLED display as the new central instrument when operating the Experience Mode toggle,” the press release reads.

“The animation also extends across the dashboard, front doors and apron projection. In the animated loop, the Poké Ball first appears in the OLED display and moves, then opens in a blue glow that moves impressively from the OLED display via the dashboard and the light bar of the doors as well as the apron projection through the vehicle interior. In another loop, Pikachu appears in the display at the start.”

You can see the extent of the Mini Aceman’s Pokémon software reskin in the video above. It reminds me a bit of applying new faces to smartwatches, as if you’re giving it a new skin, but functionally it’s the same car that we wrote about in July. It’d be nice if they added a Pikachu-themed wrap to the car, but we’ll take an OS skin.

Mini will be going fully electric in 2030, perhaps with Pikachu’s help (they’re a lightning-type Pokémon).