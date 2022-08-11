Mad Max: Furiosa Set Pictures Reveal Anya Taylor-Joy’s Young Hero

Meet the doomed king of Numenor in a new Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power image. Walker Scobell teases his angry take on Percy Jackson. American Horror Story sets its latest cast. Plus, what’s coming on Tales of the Walking Dead. Spoilers, away!

The Regulators

Deadline reports a film adaptation of Stephen King’s The Regulators is now in development at Bohemia Films. Adapted for the screen by George Cowan, the story follows “the peaceful suburban life on Poplar Street in Wentworth, Ohio that is shattered one fine day when four vans containing shotgun-wielding ‘regulators’ terrorize the street’s residents, cold-bloodedly killing anyone foolish enough to venture outdoors. Houses mysteriously transform into log cabins and the street now ends in what looks like a child’s hand-drawn western landscape. Masterminding this sudden onslaught is an evil creature who has taken over the body of an autistic boy whose parents were killed in a drive-by shooting several months earlier.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One & Two

In conversation with Light the Fuse, director Christopher McQuarrie revealed the title Dead Reckoning refers to “a government measure of last resort” and “applies more to Part Two” than Part One.

When I came up with the title, I knew it applied more to Part Two than it did to Part One, which is why it eventually settled on being Part One and Part Two. The title for the first movie was nearly a title that referred to something like a Ghost Protocol kind of thing, it was a government policy – It wasn’t a government policy, it was a government, what would you call it? A government measure of last resort, with catastrophic consequences. By the time we got to the end of Part One, that had distilled down into an entirely different set of circumstances that appear in Part Two and not in Part One. So, the word would no longer have been appropriate for the title of Part One.

Halloween Ends

Halloween Ends has been rated “R” for “bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, and some sexual references,” to the surprise of absolutely nobody. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Dark Harvest

Meanwhile, the film adaptation of Norman Partridge’s Dark Harvest has also been rated “R” for “strong horror violence and gore, language throughout, and brief drug use.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Pale Blue Eye

Bloody-Disgusting additionally has word Netflix’s adaptation of Louis Bayard’s Edgar Allen Poe mystery novel, The Pale Blue Eye, has been rated “R” for “some violent content and bloody images.” Harry Melling, Christian Bale, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Toby Jones, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Fred Hechinger, and Robert Duvall star.

Mad Max: Furiosa

Photos of Anya Taylor-Joy on the set of Furiosa have leaked online. According to the Daily Mail, production has temporarily ceased due to director George Miller testing positive for covid-19.

Anya Taylor-Joy looks unrecognisable filming Mad Max prequel Furiosa https://t.co/3i23EJ6R1B — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) August 4, 2022

My Best Friend’s Exorcism

DiscussingFilm has our first look at Elsie Fisher and Amiah Miller in the film adaptation of Grady Hendrix’s My Best Friend’s Exorcism.

First look at Elsie Fisher and Amiah Miller in the feature film adaption of ‘MY BEST FRIEND’S EXORCISM’.



The film releases on September 30 on Amazon Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/2RTtQhtP6d — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 9, 2022

Ouija Shark 2

Ouija Shark battles the Tarot Gator in the trailer for Ouija Shark 2. Naturally!

Saloum

A group of mercenaries extracting a druglord out of Guinea-Bissau hide out in a haunted region of Senegal in the trailer for Saloum, an African neo-western horror film coming to Shudder.

Raven’s Hollow

Shudder has also released a trailer for its own genre-bending Edgar Allen Poe horror-mystery, Raven’s Hollow, starring William Moseley as the man himself.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind

Mortal Kombat’s Kenshi Takahashi has his origins revealed in the trailer for a new R-rated animated film, Snow Blind.

American Horror Story

Deadline reports Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Isaac Powell, Patti LuPone, Sandra Bernhard, Joe Mantello, and Charlie Carver will star in the eleventh season of American Horror Story.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

In an interview promoting his new film Secret Headquarters, star Walker Scobell stated his version of Percy Jackson will be imbued with “Poseidon’s fury”:

In the other iterations of it, he was kind of calm the whole time. But in this one, mine, he really has, how do I put it… Poseidon’s fury, I guess? He gets pretty angry, and I like that a lot.

In a new interview Walker Scobell briefly shared what will make his iteration of #PercyJackson different from past iterations: “He’s get pretty angry and I like that alot.” pic.twitter.com/MFU7LhMn1p — Percy Jackson News 🔱 (@updatespercy) August 10, 2022

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

ComicBook has our first look at Trystan Gravelle as Ar-Pharazôn of Númenor in Amazon’s The Rings of Power, the final king of the doomed island nation.

Wednesday

Jenna Ortega shared a new photo of herself as Wednesday Addams on Instagram.

The Mayfair Witches

The Wrap has five new images of Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, and Jack Huston in The Mayfair Witches.

Tales of the Walking Dead

Spoiler TV has synopses for the fifth and sixth episodes of Tales of the Walking Dead.

Davon In a noir-ish fractured-memory thriller, a young stranger suddenly wakes up in a dangerous, foreign town with no memory of how he got there; he must piece together fragments of his broken mind to uncover why the townspeople accuse him of murder.

La Dona A haunting tale of an apocalypse-traumatized couple who may or may not be tormented by a haunted house; frightening memories coupled with inexplicable phenomena in the house take a toll on the couple’s psyche and their relationship. Starring Danny Ramirez and Daniella Pineda, written by Lindsey Villarreal and directed by Deborah Kampmeier.

What We Do in the Shadows

Baby Colin comes of age in the synopsis for “Sunrise, Sunset,” the September 6 season finale of What We Do in the Shadows.

Baby Colin reaches that awkward age. Written by Paul Simms; directed by Kyle Newacheck.

Motherland: Fort Salem

The witches are put on trial in the trailer for “But I Don’t Even Have a Dress…,” the penultimate episode of Motherland: Fort Salem.

Little Demon

Finally, FX has released a new trailer for Little Demon starring Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Aubrey Plaza.

