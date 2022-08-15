John Wick Spin-off Series The Continental Set For Peacock

The John Wick universe finds its streaming home on Peacock. Starting in 2023 the prequel spin-off will premiere with the first three films in the series to coincide with the release of John Wick: Chapter 4.

In the three-part special The Continental, audiences will get to find out the origin story behind the hotel in the 70’s where we meet the younger version of Ian McShane’s Winston Scott (played by Colin Woodell) and Lance Reddick’s Charon (Ayomide Adegun) as they become partners to take over the luxury killer hub and all the bodies it will invariably cost to build it. We’re interested to see what seems to be the most action packed hotel renovation show.

The ensemble will include Peter Greene, who will portray a young Uncle Charlie (the body disposal expert), Mel Gibson as Cormac, Ben Robson as Frankie, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou, Mishel Prada as KD, and Nhung Kate as Yen. Thats a lot of characters to feud on the property to potentially provide the examples of why some of the strict rules end up in place. Lot of deadly trial and error we hope.

The story from writers and showrunners Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward is “told from the perspective of the hotel manager, a young Winston Scott” who has to “ past he thought he’d left behind. In an attempt to seize control of the iconic hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals, Winston charts a deadly course through the mysterious underworld of New York City.” Yes, give us all that bloody violence against the backdrop of disco neon and glitter with killer needle drops.

Directors on board include Albert Hughes, who helms the first and third nights and Charlotte Brandstrom who directs the second night. The Continental is executive produced by Coolidge and Ward alongside Albert Hughes, Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Marshall Persinger.

The Continental is due to be released on Peacock sometime in 2023 and John Wick: Chapter Four is out in theatres on March 2023,

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.