House of the Dragon Has Already Been Renewed for Season 2

House of the Dragon has only just begun, but the Targaryen civil war has already been extended. HBO has announced that the series, set about 200 years before the events seen in Game of Thrones, will receive a second season, possibly because everyone and their mother (well, my mother, at least) watched last Sunday’s series premiere.

Seriously, 10 million people watched it on Sunday night, and another 10 million have watched it since then via HBO Max and on-demand, a bona fide smash hit by any modern metric — and even more impressive when you remember how divisive the final season of Game of Thrones was. But Daenerys’ rushed heel turn seemingly didn’t deter anybody from wanting to check out what those platinum blonde Targaryens were up to, which was mainly tearing Westeros apart in a fight for the Iron Throne between Rhaenyra, the king’s direct daughter and named heir, and Daemon, the king’s brother and closest male in the line of descent.

With only one episode down, this war hasn’t even truly begun yet but is only the way, and when it comes it will be here for a while, apparently. Game of Thrones: Oops, All Targaryens! — er, House of the Dragon — airs Sundays on HBO Max.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.