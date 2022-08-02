Hasbro’s Latest Marvel Legends Pack Is a Real Riot

At San Diego Comic-Con a few weeks ago, Hasbro lifted the lid on what’s coming for its Marvel Legends line — and Gizmodo has a closer look at some of what’s coming to stalk your toyshelf, in the form of a new multipack featuring the comics’ most fearsome symbiotes.

The new pack is based on the storyline Separation Anxiety, where Eddie Brock encounters the Life Foundation’s five new “sibling” symbiote hosts, created from Venom after it and Eddie are forcibly separated from one another. AIn addition to Eddie, the action figure set only contains a couple of those fellow symbiotes: Riot, and Agony. In the comics, both had the powers Venom had, except Agony could spit venomous saliva, while Riot was a close-quarters combat expert, using his form to create hammers and maces.

Image: Hasbro

Aside from the three figures themselves, the multipack comes with alternate hands for all three characters — a set of normal fists for Venom and Agony, and a giant bladed hand for Riot. Venom also includes an alternate head: one sculpt depicting the symbiote half-removed from him, revealing Eddie underneath, and another of it whole, with its tongue extended.

The Marvel Legends Venom Multiplack is set to release this December, and will cost $US78 ($108). If you want one of your own, preorders open today preorder at 1:00 pm ET, exclusively on Amazon.com. Click through to see more pictures!

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Marvel Legends Venom

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Venom

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Venom

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Venom

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Venom

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Agony

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Agony

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Agony

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Agony

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Riot

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Riot

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends Riot