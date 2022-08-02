Get a Look Inside Rogue State, the Spiritual Successor to Calexit

In Calexit, Matteo Pizzolo and Amancay Nahuelpan’s vision of the future imagined a dystopian world where California seceded from the United States in the wake of the election of an authoritarian president. Now, Pizzolo is returning to rip even more from tomorrow’s headlines with a similar idea: except this time it’s a bit more than California.

io9 has your first look inside the pages of Black Mask’s Rogue State, from Pizzolo, Calexit: San Diego’s Carlos Granda, and Calexit cover artists Soo Lee and Ashley A. Woods. Although not directly connect to Calexit, there’s many similar ideas within Rogue State’s world, in so much of it being a hyper-extrapolated, sideways glance at some very real-world anxieties.

Image: C. Granda/Black Mask Studios

Set in an America plunged into turmoil by a contested presidential election — leading to a crackdown on nationwide protests and the Supreme Court legitmising citizen militias to create a horrifying police state — Rogue State follows Clara, a vigilante who crosses paths with Vya Of Brightstars, the leader of a burgeoning resistance force in San Francisco’s Mission District looking to lead a battered and brutalized people up in arms against the state. But there’s more to Clara than meets the eye even before she meets Vya, as you can see in our preview below:

Image: C. Granda/Black Mask Studios

Image: C. Granda/Black Mask Studios

Image: C. Granda/Black Mask Studios

Image: C. Granda/Black Mask Studios

Image: C. Granda/Black Mask Studios

Image: C. Granda/Black Mask Studios

Rogue State #1 hits shelves this October.

