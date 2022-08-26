Fantastic Four May Have Its New Director: WandaVision’s Matt Shakman

Spider-Man’s director is out, WandaVision’s director is in. Matt Shakman, best known for directing the hit Marvel Studios, show is apparently the company’s new choice to direct its upcoming Fantastic Four film, which will be out November 8, 2024 as the first film in Phase Six. He’s currently in talks to take the job.

Deadline confirmed the news, which was first revealed in a rumour report from The Direct. Apparently the deal isn’t signed, sealed and delivered yet but “early discussions have begun and that things are headed in the right direction”

