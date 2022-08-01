You Can Now Charge Your EV at Red Rooster While You Scoff Pineapple Fritters

Evie, one of the largest electric vehicle charging networks in Australia, has partnered with… Uh… Red Rooster?

Huh. Yeah, okay, cool, you can now eat some roast chicken and quickly charge your Tesla Model 3, all in one sitting at a Red Rooster in Victoria, as announced on Red Rooster’s LinkedIn.

“Electric vehicle charging is now a lot more delicious thanks to a new partnership between Red Rooster and Evie Networks,” the post reads.

“Beginning with the installation of two Evie fast chargers at the newly renovated Red Rooster Vermont restaurant, our partnership will continue to grow thanks to our shared focus on the local community, quality customer experience, and recognising how we both can make a sustainable difference.

“And the good news doesn’t end there. From now until 31 December 2022, drivers using the Evie station can claim a free regular chips whilst they’re charging – just by showing their Evie app screen at the counter.”

Look, I probably shouldn’t be as surprised as I am that this is happening, considering Evie announced a partnership with Hungry Jacks in November, but I guess the future can surprise you.

The post discusses that there’s potential for more chargers to be built out across the Red Rooster restaurant network with this partnership, but for now, the only established Evie charger at a Red Rooster is at the Vermont store in Victoria.

Evie chargers are probably my favourite. Easy to use, with CCS and CHAdeMO cables available at every station, Evie stations facilitate up to 350kW ultra-fast DC charging, which is the fastest charging speed you’re likely to get on the road in Australia.

The charging speed depends on how much is left in your car battery and your technology type. When reviewing the Kia EV6 and the Polestar 2, I used an Evie charger and had several hundred kilometres zapped into my battery in less than half an hour. Evie charging costs 60c per kWh for ultra-fast charging (up to 350kW) and 40c per kWh for fast charging (up to 50kW).

Regardless of your technology type, Evie stations will provide you with a calculation of when your car will be up to charge (as do many other public EV chargers).

EV charging infrastructure is going to be a focus for electric vehicles over the next several years, with support at the state and federal levels.

You can find other electric car charging stations on Plugshare, and you may see an Evie charger at your local Red Rooster sometime in the future. Maybe we’ll see them across the Red Rooster line.

