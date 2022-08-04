The Best Samsung Smart TV Deals You Can Get on eBay Right Now

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Whether your TV has finally carked it or perhaps you just want to upgrade to a bigger and better screen, eBay’s got your back with up to $860 off its Samsung 4K smart TV range.

Samsung isn’t just a top Apple competitor on the smartphone front. It’s also renowned as one of the world’s top TV brands for introducing its QLED range, which stands for “Quantum Light-Emitting Diode”. While it’s very similar to an OLED, a QLED is just an LED LCD TV that’s added quantum dots to its formula to create a more vivid display. Unlike OLED (which emits its own light), QLED is transmissive, so it relies on an LED backlight contained in the film to produce a better and brighter colour.

If a bright and colourful display is your preference when binging your favourite shows, then a QLED TV is your best bet. In exchange, you may sacrifice contrast — but that might not be so bad if you live in a home that’s filled with lots of natural light, since you won’t suffer from as much glare.

We’ve rounded up the best deals on eBay Australia right now, so you can hook up your living room with a new Samsung TV.

READ MORE The Best TVs at CES 2022

At a paper-thin 26mm, this TV almost looks like it’s not there when you look at it from side on. It also features built-in cable management so you suffer less clutter and no bulky bezels to put more emphasis on screen size.

This TV can also transform its boring, blank screen into a stunning 4K photo wall of your favourite memories and people.

Shop it here for $2,349 (RRP $2,499).

The only non-QLED TV on this list, this Crystal UHD one will offer an arguably better picture. Since Crystal UHDs offer a wider colour gamut, they tend to have better colour accuracy than what you can experience with a QLED TV.

That doesn’t mean that a QLED isn’t as great as it is, but QLEDs tend to have screens that are washed over thanks to a bright filter.

This Samsung TV still offers all of the spicks and specs such as voice assistant compatibility, an air-slim design and auto-device detection.

Shop it on sale now for $2,299 (RRP $2,499).

While the 85-inch model is about a grand more than the aforementioned 75-inch Samsung TV, going bigger will still let you save $548 off its full RRP if you want to enjoy some sport or a film at maximum screen size.

It’s not missing anything the first model possesses, so it’s up to you to decide if you can afford the extra 10-inches in your TV budget.

Shop it here for now $2,917 (RRP $3,499).

Take your viewing experience to the next level with Samsung’s 8K Ultra-HD smart TV. If you want a humongous gaming TV for your console, you won’t be disappointed. If you want to future-proof your TV for the next few years, grabbing an 8K TV now would be a smart plan.

In our review, we found that the graphics and colour were bright and clear on its big screen. Since it’s well-known that most QLED TVs don’t handle contrast well, we were pleased to discover that the dark reproduction was solid when playing games like Cyberpunk 2077 or Destiny 2.

As for streaming quality, the colours popped out of the screen without seeming oversaturated. We couldn’t find much to fault it for, although it’s RRP isn’t the most affordable. That’s why we were sold when we discovered that eBay had this Samsung TV on sale for a generous $1,364 off.

Shop this Samsung QLED TV on sale here for $3,931 (RRP $4,799).