Want an iPhone on Wheels? Build It Yourself Using This Cool App

Oh, so you don’t like the size of the camera bump on the iPhone 13? You don’t like it being one of the only phones on the market with a notch and you don’t like its omission of a headphone jack? Fine, build your own dang iPhone.

No, seriously, build your own iPhone on this app developed by Neal Agarwal.

I made a site that lets you design the next iPhone, enjoy 🙂https://t.co/DZ3cYOLW2O pic.twitter.com/J91I2tMVdc — Neal Agarwal (@nealagarwal) August 23, 2022

As originally spotted by 9to5mac, you can now design the perfect iPhone according to you. That is, the perfect iPhone contained within a browser, as it’d be much more difficult to turn your creative project into a functioning device.

Alright, let’s have some fun, what goofy crap can we do with this tool?

So, to start, this is (very roughly) what we’re expecting the iPhone 14 to look like (excuse the Apple logo, selfie camera and camera bump being a bit off centre, there are no alignment lines in the tool).

Immediately this tool seems quite powerful, letting you turn your pretend iPhone around and place parts wherever you want. There’s also plenty of parts to choose from, including several cameras, buttons and even a rotary phone module.

Let’s get a little goofier. Let’s make a phone for people who like cars.

I call it the CarPhone X. It’s a fully electric car, coming with one cup holder, two wheels and a touch display. It also includes a joystick (reminder: this is just for fun). Unfortunately I spent $13 billion on developing the autonomous vehicle technology it ships with and I’m now bankrupt.

Let’s move onto my next startup. I call this phone “The One Who Watches” and it’s a privacy concern that has security experts in shambles. It also includes a headphone jack and lightning port on the back, for convenient charging inspired by Apple’s magic mouse.

One more for funsies. This is the iPhone Pro Pro X. It cost $3 billion to develop and every now and again the words “web3”, “WAGMI” and “metaverse” appear on the screen, to activate the neurons in the user’s brain.

The antenna is for innovative 50G technology, the six cameras are for snapping six things at once and the three lightning ports on the bottom of the screen are for ultra, mega fast charging and will never, ever be phased out. There’s also a HDMI plug. It doesn’t work, it’s just there to start conversations.

Once you’re done building the iPhone of your dreams, you can click the “present” button and play a reveal animation. Tim Cook even shows up with a smile, as you can see in the video.

If you’re interested in creating your own iPhone, head on over to the app and give it a crack.

On a more serious note, if you’re interested in buying the iPhone 14, we’ve been following the rumours for months and expect the new range to be unveiled at Apple’s (expected) event next month.