8 Sci-Fi Movies You Should Watch on Binge

It’s taken a while for Aussie streaming service Binge to have a decent-sized catalogue of sci-fi movies, let alone eight we could fit on a best-of list.

Some of these sci-fi movies we’ve chosen might have you wanting to write an angry letter, debating this claim of ‘best’. And that’s fine, you’re probably right. But sometimes all you need is a terrible movie to pass the time. With that caveat out of the way….

Best sci-fi movies on Binge

In no particular order, here are the best sci-fi movies on Binge, according to Gizmodo Australia.

Pacific Rim

Pacific Rim doesn’t deal with a lot of the potentially amazing sci-fi lore that makes up its post-Kaiju-apocalypse world. It just dumps you straight into the movie’s 80-metre-tall missile-and-plasma-cannon-and-sword-equipped fighting robot world, and delivers a genuinely gripping rollercoaster ride of a story, with some memorable characters — Idris Elba’s Marshal Pentecost, Ron Perlman’s Hannibal Chau — including some genuinely stunning CGI. (Oh, and a terrible Aussie accent or two.)

Kong: Skull Island

King Kong started his reign in 1933, but it didn’t last long. He was eventually overshadowed by Godzilla and a crowd of B-movie pretenders for decades, to the point where even Peter Jackson’s attempt to revive him in 2005 couldn’t help. But with Kong: Skull Island, director Jordan Vogt-Roberts created an action-packed spectacle genuinely worthy of its giant, majestic star.

Jurassic World

The third instalment of the Jurassic World franchise (and the sixth Jurassic Park film) came out this year, and it was colossally terrible. It’s probably with that lens that I consider Jurassic World the best one. But, despite an island’s worth of good intentions, Jurassic World is an uneven movie in a lot of ways. The human characters basically don’t work, the movie wallows in nostalgia and the story is murky. But where it counts — beautiful dinosaur action! — this movie delivers enough to make us remember why we love these beasts.

Moonshot

Look. Moonshot is a romance flick set in space. It’s a bit on the ordinary side and fails to hit what you’d expect from a space romance – but if you don’t realise the whole genre of sci-fi clearly exists to annoy us fans, then that’s on you. Moonshot is cheesy, but it’s fun. And it’s a go-to movie for me when I’m in need of a sci-fi binge.

2001: A Space Odyssey

A classic, hands down one of the best, and most binge-worthy sci-fi films of all time. Though we don’t know quite exactly where Dave ends up going on his journey across the cosmos, the visuals along the way have become the signifier for sci-fi travel. There are a tonne of theories about 2001: A Space Odyssey, but the synopsis for the 1986 masterpiece is basically that after a mysterious buried artifact is uncovered beneath the Lunar surface, a spacecraft is sent to Jupiter to find its origins – a spacecraft manned by two men and the supercomputer H.A.L. 9000. You should definitely watch it if you’re yet to.

Xanadu

You might argue that Xanadu isn’t sci-fi, but I’m probably not going to listen. It’s not, not a science fiction story. It’s one of those movies that now, given it came out so long ago, has become a cult classic and is no longer looked at as a flop. The questionable acting, and even more unimpressive special effects, make this one a top-notch sci-fi (nope, not backing down) movie to binge – if for no other reason than to laugh and/or roll your eyes at.

The Prestige

This one is for the Nolan fans. Though The Prestige is often seen as one of the lesser films by legendary director Christopher Nolan (Inception, Interstellar, The Dark Knight), The Prestige is slightly toned down in terms of scope, focusing on two warring magicians. Colleagues and friends at one time, the two go their own ways after tragedy strikes. The film builds tension in ways that you can expect a Nolan movie to and is well worth a watch or rewatch. It also features Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale in the lead roles.

Synchronic

Time travel is a drug and the results can be deadly. Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Infinity War) and Jamie Dornan (50 Shades of Grey) star in Synchronic as two best friends, and New Orleans paramedics, who begin to notice kids dying in horrible, improbable ways. Stabbed through the chest with a sword, burnt to a crisp, or broken in half. The only link they find between the deaths is the same little wrapper at the scene for something called “Synchronic”.

There you have it, eight of the best sci-fi movies you can binge on Binge.