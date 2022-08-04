Archer Plunges Back Into the Danger Zone for Season 13

We already knew that Archer would be premiering its lucky 13th season later this month, thanks to a tweet from the FXX series itself earlier this summer. We learned a bit more about what to expect at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, and now we have a trailer that shows us even more. Johnny Utahhhhh!

As you might expect, season 13 will be bringing some new challenges for our hapless, frequently drunk, but also occasionally badass and lethal characters. The official description: “In season 13 of FX‘s comedy Archer, the Agency has been acquired by the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As Archer and the gang struggle to find their identity performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords?” TV Line has reported that this season’s guest stars will include Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson, Star Trek: Picard’s Alison Pill, What We Do in the Shadows’ Kayvan Novak, and Groundhog Day’s Stephen Tobolowsky — as well as frequent Archer guest star Christian Slater.

Over the years, Archer has managed to strike a balance between changing up its characters’ circumstances (lest we forget those highly uneven “coma seasons,” or the much more fondly remembered Archer Vice) and its random sense of humour — sprinkled with in-jokes for legions of fans who now shout “Phrasing!” when the moment strikes in real life — fully intact. The fact that the characters are so well-established in their quirks goes a long way, though season 13 will be a poignant one for the series: it’ll be the first without the irreplaceable Jessica Walter, who played Malory Archer, the hilariously snobbish mother of Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin); her loss was a big focus of the show’s SDCC panel, and you can read more about that here. The rest of the cast includes Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, and Lucky Yates.

Archer season 13 premieres August 24 on FXX, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.

