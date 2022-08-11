You Can Start Your Smart Home Journey by Grabbing an Echo Dot for $10 – Here’s How

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been sitting on the fence when it comes to dipping your toe into the smart home pool, Amazon is currently running a deal that will allow you to bring your home into the 21st century.

If you sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription you can pick up an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for only $10. Even if you only stick around for the 30-day free trial and give your subscription the flick thereafter, you’ll still save a nice $49 on an Echo Dot (RRP $59).

How to get this Echo Dot deal

Getting this deal is pretty simple. All you have to do is sign up for an Amazon Prime account, and you’ll gain access to this Echo Dot discount.

This offer is available from now until 7 November, 2022. However, keep in mind that this deal is only available to new Prime members, so if you’re currently a subscriber or have been one in the past, then we’re afraid you’re out of luck.

If you do choose to stay subscribed, your Prime membership will cost a mere $6.99/month. But what does that get you? Well, read on.

What perks do you get with a Prime subscription?

If you do a lot of shopping on Amazon, a Prime membership is good to have. It’ll instantly give you free, two-business-day delivery on most local orders. You’ll also have access to exclusive sales events, such as Amazon Prime Day.

A Prime subscription will also give you access to Prime Video, which is the only place you can find Amazon-exclusive shows like The Boys, The Expanse and The Wheel of Time. Those who love to read will also gain access to Amazon’s extensive eBooks collection, full of novels, comics, short works and more.

There’s also Amazon Music, which will allow you to listen to around two million songs, ad-free as you like. We dunno, how many subscriptions give you music, streaming and reading content for as low as $6.99 a month? It almost sounds too good to be true.

As for the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), it’s easy to understand why it’s Amazon’s most popular voice-controlled smart speaker. For its size and price, it sounds pretty good.

The Echo Dot comes with Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, which is just a request away from filling you in on today’s news or setting reminders for any upcoming important events. You can also pair the Amazon Echo Dot with other smart devices you have in your home, such as some smart lights, so you can command Alexa to turn them on and off when you head out or go to bed.

You’ll also able to use your Echo to play music through your streaming service of choice, such as Amazon Music, Apple Music or Spotify.

Sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here and once you’re all done, claim your Echo Dot (3rd Gen) here.