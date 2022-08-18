These Adidas Solar-Powered Headphones Are Pretty Damn Hot

If you’re an avid fan of the sun and love technology that tries to help the environment, Adidas have just made the perfect solar-powered headphones for you. That’s right, Adidas have released the solar-powered RPT-02 SOL headphones that are, as you could guess, powered by light.

Solar-powered technology obviously isn’t a new concept. We’ve seen solar-powered keyboards, earbuds and RVs. Heck, we’ve even got solar-powered lunchboxes. But having solar-powered headphones that have a sleek design was something of a rarity until Adidas came out with theirs.

It’s not just sunlight that the RPT-02 SOL is powered by, however. With Adidas’ Powerfoyle technology, all forms of natural and artificial light can be transformed into energy. So you don’t have to stand around in the sun just to use your headphones. That’s great news if you’re like me and get burnt very easily in the sun.

According to Adidas, their solar-powered headphones are made from 87% recycled plastics. While 51% of the headphones consist of plastic, 87% are post-consumer recycled PC-ABS and recycled nylon.

Adidas’ solar-powered headphones are both sweat-proof and splashproof with an IPX4-rated design. That means that it can handle all the sweat you’re going to collect by laying in the sun with these. Or just by sitting, I don’t know your life.

The Adidas solar-powered headphones also have removable and washable parts which is the best thing I’ve ever heard because we all know how dirty headphones can get. Especially if you’re exercising in them (which these headphones are designed for that purpose). Both the inner headband and ear cushions are removable and washable. Please don’t just chuck your headphones in the washing machine and hope for the best.

A question about solar-powered objects that always comes up is how the quality holds up when they aren’t in direct light anymore. Well, according to Adidas, the headphones have 80 hours of stored power which means that even when all the lights go out, you can still listen in the dark. That’s pretty impressive.

There are also intuitive controls on the headphones which allow you to find the best light with a light indicator. I would use this to find the best light to take selfies with but hey, each to their own.

Here are some quick specs of the Adidas RPT-02 SOL headphones:

20Hz – 20kHz frequency response

Native voice assistant

10 m Bluetooth range

256 g weight

IPX4 water resistance

Comes in Night Grey / Solar Yellow

If the Adidas RPT-02 SOL has interested you, they can be yours for $AU290 which isn’t too bad of a price considering they are solar-powered headphones.