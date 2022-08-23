A New Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Trailer Slashes Through Middle-Earth

Although the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon debuted just this past Sunday night, Amazon Studios has decided not to let HBO’s mega-fantasy series dominate the headlines for long. A new trailer has arrived for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and it seems like Middle-Earth might be going to make Westeros look kind of… enh.

Taking place during the Second Age of Middle-Earth, The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the events of Lord of the Rings, using author J.R.R. Tolkien’s Silmarillion as part of its basis, however, a lot of the characters and plot are fully original. The show chronicles the rise of Sauron and the forging of the titular rings that will lay the fantasy world low. Standing in opposition is Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who tries to convince her elvish people that evil still lurks in Middle-Earth, and when they don’t listen takes up the sword for herself, as you can see in this new trailer:

Much has been made of Amazon’s $US500,000,000 ($694,100,000) budget for the series, but it honestly does look like much of the money made it onscreen. The show is gorgeous.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts on September 2 on Prime Video.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.