9 Completely Unhinged Tweets About the FBI’s Raid on Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

The FBI executed a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, on Monday to retrieve presidential records that were never properly handed over to the U.S. National Archives, according to the Washington Post. And Republicans had a complete freak-out on social media over the fact that Trump might finally pay a price for his countless crimes while in office.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia said it was the kind of thing that only happened in communist countries, Rep. Paul Gosar from Arizona called for the dismantling of the FBI, and Kari Lake, a nominee for governor in Arizona, said it was one of the darkest days for America. Seriously.

Through it all, there was an undercurrent of people calling for civil war, sometimes more explicitly than implicitly. And it’s likely these people have no idea what an actual civil war would entail. Needless to say, a new civil war on American soil wouldn’t be some glamorized Ken Burns documentary shit, where black and white photos and old-timey voiceovers help people feel a certain distance from death. It would be real Americans murdering other Americans with high-powered weapons. Every day. And throughout the country.

Click through to see some of the weirdest tweets from Monday night and maybe keep them in mind when the next election rolls around in November. Whatever your politics, calling for civil war over some documents in Donald Trump’s safe is completely unhinged.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Congresswoman from Georgia

It wouldn’t be a round-up of unhinged political tweets without a sampling from Marjorie Taylor Greene, a congresswoman from Georgia, would it?

“The FBI is raiding President Trump’s home in Maralago! This is the rogue behaviour of communist countries, NOT the United States of America!!!” Greene tweeted on Monday.

“These are the type of things that happen in countries during civil war. The political persecution MUST STOP!!!”

Paul Gosar, Congressman from Arizona

The party of law and order has completely filled its diapers and has called for the dismantling of the FBI.

“I will support a complete dismantling and elimination of the democrat brown shirts known as the FBI. This is too much for our republic to withstand,” Rep. Gosar of Arizona tweeted on Monday.

Kevin McCarthy, Republican leader of the U.S. House

Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the U.S. House, threatened to investigate the U.S. Attorney General, Merrick Garland, if the Republicans win back the House in November.

J.D. Vance, author and Senate candidate in Ohio

J.D. Vance tweeted that people at the FBI should be investigated and prosecuted.

“Little to add on the details of the raid on Trump’s home: it is disgraceful and unprecedented. The question is what comes next. We either have Republic or we don’t. If we do, the people who’ve politicized the FBI in recent years will face investigation and prosecution,” Vance tweeted.

Laura Loomer, hateful bigot

Laura Loomer, the hateful bigot and current congressional candidate in Florida, was banned from Twitter many years ago. But she’s still going strong on Telegram, where she said it’s “time to take the gloves off” and “this is War!”

Loomer said it was time to “obliterate these communists” and asked her followers if they will be a “victim of the Deep State” or a “fighter.” Just truly warped stuff.

Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott’s tweet actually seems to make sense at first, until you realise he’s not comparing Trump to Nixon. He’s comparing Biden to Nixon.

“This is next-level Nixonian. Never before has the country seen an Administration go to such extent to use the levers of government to target a former President and political rival. This weaponizes power to squelch dissent. Such abuses must have limits,” Abbott tweeted

Kerri Lake, candidate for Arizona Governor

Kerri Lake, arguably the most hardcore MAGA election denier running for governor in the country right now, tweeted some really unhinged nonsense, including the idea that America should “fire the federal government.”

It’s not clear if Lake is arguing for Arizona to secede from the United States, but it certainly sounds like it.

Jesse Kelly, MAGA influencer

Jesse Kelly, a far-right media personality, quoted the Roman general Pompey Magnus in what sounds like a call to violence.

Donald Trump, criminal and former U.S. President

And we can’t forget Mr. Trump himself, who was banned from Twitter after the coup attempt at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. But Trump is still sending “truths” on Truth Social, his social media platform that’s struggled to find an audience.

Marjorie Taylor Greene also helped share Trump’s message, tweeting out his latest press release. But it’s pretty unoriginal. It’s really a greatest hits, with Trump whining about the “Russia hoax,” Hillary Clinton’s emails, and plenty of other tunes you’ve heard before.