6 of the Best Smartwatches That Weren’t Made by Apple

You’ve got to give it to Apple, they know how to keep you locked into the family. While they have fostered a loyal fanbase of iPhone users, those who have yet to convert are less likely to thanks to the brand’s aggressive exclusivity. Yes, we’re referring to the fact that the Apple Watch is only compatible with an iPhone.

So, if you need some smartwatch alternatives – because we can’t all just trade-up to an iPhone when we think we want an Apple Watch – then you’ve come to the right place.

From FitBit to Garmin, we’ve rounded up a few Apple alternatives that will more than scratch that smartwatch itch.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

FitBit Versa 3

When you think FitBit you probably think “fitness tracker”, and while its smartwatch offerings do indeed include plenty of exercise tracking options, the Versa 3 is more than just a simple step counter.

It features a 1.59-inch AMOLED display, a range of colour choices and it’s also water resistant to 50m for all those swimmers out there. It’ll take voice control via Amazon’s Alexa and can store music or control your Spotify playlists with ease.

If fitness is a key part of your smartwatch ambitions, this would be a cheap and alternative choice to the Apple Watch.

You can read Gizmodo’s full review of the Fitbit Versa 3 here.

Where to buy: Amazon ($199.95) | eBay ($299.99) | Catch ($268.20)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

Samsung’s been in the smartwatch game longer than Apple, but it doesn’t limit its smartwatches to only working with its own-brand phones, with broad compatibility across all of its watches to date.

The Galaxy Watch4 integrates LTE into the mix so you can use it standalone or paired with a handset of your choice. It features Samsung’s newer digital bezel for extra control, and Samsung’s long history in the smartwatch space means that there are a wide array of apps that you can install to it – and an even wider array of watch faces too.

Check out Gizmodo’s review of the Galaxy Watch4 here.

Where to buy: Amazon ($357.98) | eBay ($348) | Samsung ($399)

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch

Fossil’s smartwatches combine the flexibility of Google’s WearOS with the style of traditional watches, which isn’t always a given when you’re talking about wearable computing.

The Gen 6 models are water resistant, with support for NFC payments thanks to GPay and in-built GPS, as well as the expected heart rate tracking and fitness monitoring features. If you’re after a smartwatch that doesn’t make it apparent you’re wearing anything but a classic watch, it’s a solid option.

Where to buy: Amazon ($499) | eBay ($499) | The ICONIC ($499)

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

Lots of people want smartwatches for even more nuanced fitness tracking, and that’s precisely the market that Garmin chases with its Venu range. The Venu 2 Plus features a 1.3-inch circular always-on display, multi-sport tracking, enhanced heart rate and onboard oxygen saturation detection, as well as sleep tracking features.

Where to buy: Amazon ($635) | eBay ($626.05) | The Good Guys ($699)

Suunto 5 Peak

If you want a smartwatch that caters more towards fitness tracking, you can’t go wrong with the Suunto 5 Peak. Compared to its predecessor, the Suunto 5 Peak is 41% lighter, offers up to 100 hours of battery life, in-sport music controls and extensive outdoor navigation.

Looks-wise, it’s so light on your wrist that you’ll almost forget it’s there. In fact, this alternative to the Apple Watch is also a firm choice if you don’t want to feel a persistent buzzing on your wrist a.k.a you’re just sensitive to vibration. It offers very little disturbance to your everyday adventures, while ensuring it still doesn’t miss a beat.

If you want to know more, you can read this in-depth review by our friends at Lifehacker Australia.

Where to buy: Amazon ($349) | eBay ($339) | Catch ($396)

AmazFit GTR 3

On the cheaper end of the smartwatch spectrum is AmazFit and some of its budget-friendly Apple Watch alternatives. For about $300, this smartwatch packs a powerful battery, claiming that it can last a whopping 21 days on a single charge.

You also have access to 150 sport modes, a built-in voice assistant, five ATM water-resistance, as well as four health metrics that are all accessible with a single tap. From testing your heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress levels to breathing, you can learn all of your key body metrics in as little as 45 seconds.

Where to buy: Amazon ($320.19) | eBay ($299.99) | Kogan ($299)

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims on Amazon.