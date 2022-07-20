Where to Watch the Next January 6 Hearing

January 6, 2021 will live in infamy as the day that right-wing protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol building under the false pretense that the 2020 election was stolen from lame duck president Donald Trump. While the investigations into the attack by a House committee started nearly a year ago, they’re continuing to share their findings through ongoing hearings, which began on June 9.

What have the January 6 committee found?

The hearings to investigate the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol began last month, and a wealth of information has bombarded the American public. A never-before-seen compilation of footage from security cameras, Capitol Police body cameras, and insurrectionists themselves were released at the first hearing, which painted a comprehensive timeline of the events that took place that day.

A later hearing included bombshell testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as the assistant to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during Trump’s presidency. Hutchinson’s testimony is noteworthy as she is one of the highest-ranking members of the Trump administration to have come forward. Hutchinson testified that the potential for violence on January 6 was known about in advance, that Trump was briefed on insurrectionists having weapons the day of January 6, and that Trump lunged for the steering of the car that was taking him away from the Capitol.

When is the next January 6 hearing?

The next hearing will be held on Thursday, July 21 at 8 p.m. ET, another primetime slot, and is the last planned hearing from the House Select Committee, according to CNN. This is only the second hearing to air in a primetime slot — the first aired on June 13 and attracted 20 million viewers across 12 channels according to Deadline. The hearing will air on national television via channels like ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC/MSNBC, and Fox Business according to Business Insider, and a stream will likely be available on the Select Committee’s official YouTube channel.

The New York Times says that this hearing will further investigate Donald Trump’s “187 minutes of inaction,” after attempts from staffers and his own family to get him to call off the assault on the Capitol. Text messages from the United States Secret Service were subpoenaed by the committee and will likely be discussed at this upcoming hearing, as they likely provide more details on the whereabouts and actions of Trump throughout the day before and day of the insurrection. These messages were sent across January 5 and 6, and the Department of Homeland Security had said that these messages were deleted after the department asked for them as part of their own investigation.