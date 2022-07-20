Updates From Dune: Part Two, Blue Beetle, and More

Filming has begun on Marvel’s Ironheart TV series. Walton Goggins is getting ready to enter the wasteland for Amazon’s Fallout. Get a look at the new Junji Ito animated series from Netflix. Plus, what’s coming on The Orville, and new footage from the Tekken anime. Spoilers now!

Blue Beetle

Filming has officially wrapped on the Blue Beetle movie, according to both star Xolo Mariduena and director Angel Manuel Soto on social media.

Dune: Part Two

ComingSoon has an official synopsis for Dune: Part Two.

This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavours to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Prey

Prey also has a new poster courtesy of the official Predator Twitter page.

Glorious

A man (Ryan Kwanten) locked inside a rest-stop bathroom finds a stranger (J.K. Simmons) in the stall next to him summoning a Lovecraftian monster in the teaser for Glorious, coming to Shudder later this year.

American Carnage

Illegal teen immigrants are offered the chance to avoid being deported by volunteering at a demonic nursing home in the trailer for American Carnage, starring Jenna Ortega, Eric Dane, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Allen Maldonado, and Brett Cullen.

Koala Man

Deadline reports Hugh Jackman will lend his voice to Koala Man, a new animated series at Hulu from Australian creator Michael Cusack. The story is said to follow “a middle-aged dad named Kevin (Cusack) and his not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the Australian suburban town of Dapto. He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.” Jackman will play Big Greg, “the most well-liked man in Dapto and the head of the Town Council” who “has only known success. Formerly the host of Fishing Big with Big Greg, Australia’s third most popular fishing show, Big Greg has ridden his celebrity into a trusted position in Dapto.”

Ironheart

Filming has officially begun on the Marvel TV series Ironheart according to In the Heights actor Anthony Ramos.

Anthony Ramos confirms that he started filming for #Ironheart yesterday.



(via IG Live) pic.twitter.com/zZzeVtI5dl — Ironheart News ‎ (@ironhnews) July 15, 2022

Fallout

Walton Goggins also confirmed filming has begun on the Fallout TV series at Amazon.

Day 1… FALLOUT… for Amazon. Deep breath…. Exhale… Let’s see where this road goes want too. #fallout #theghoul

Star Wars: Andor

Lucasfilm has finally released a TV spot for its Cassian Andor series premiering next month on Disney+, with some tiny snippets of new footage.

NEWS: A brand new #Andor teaser featuring new footage has surfaced! ✨ pic.twitter.com/jSc4j8nvbl — The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) July 19, 2022

Junji Ito: Tales of the Macabre

Netflix has released new stills from its upcoming Junji Ito anthology series, Tales of the Macabre.

congrats to Junji Ito on his multiple Eisner Award noms!



Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre hits Netflix in 2023



here are some new stills from the series, based on stories from Ito-sensei's nominated books! pic.twitter.com/JkF17lqwWb — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 15, 2022

The Orville: New Horizons

Hevenna tries her hand at slam poetry in the trailer for “Midnight Blue,” next week’s episode of The Orville: New Horizons.

Tekken: Bloodline

The popular fighting game enjoys its own anime series on Netflix in the trailer for Tekken: Bloodline.

Roswell, New Mexico

Finally, the fight against the Dark Triad is further complicated in the trailer for “Dig Me Out,” next week’s episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

