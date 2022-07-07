The Simplest Way to Make Your Android Run Faster

No matter what browser you use on your Android, it accumulates junk files over time. Left unchecked, those files can take up anywhere between 100s of megabytes to multiple gigabytes of storage space. It not only slows down your browser, but can also affect the speed of your phone, and the solution is easy: periodically clear the junk files from your browsers.

How to clear the cache from your Android browsers

Each browser has different steps when it comes to clearing cache and junk files. We’ll cover the popular browsers below.

Chrome

Open the browser, tap the three-dotted Menu button, and go to History > Clear Browsing Data.

From here, make sure that the Time Range option is set to “All Time.” Next, choose the “Cookies and site data” and “Cached images and files” options. Tap “Clear Data” to get rid of all the saved data.

Samsung Internet

If you use a Samsung smartphone, you might use their bundled browser. Open the browser and tap the three-lined Menu in the bottom-right corner. Go to Settings > Personal Data > Delete browsing data. Choose the “Cookies and site data” and “Cached images and files” options. Tap “Delete data” and confirm from the popup.

Firefox

Tap the three-dotted Menu button in the top-right and go to Settings > Delete browsing data. Choose the “Cookies” and “Cached images and files” options. Then tap “Delete browsing data.”

How to clear the cache for any Android app

What if you’re using a niche browser like Brave or Opera? Look in the History section in Settings, and you’ll see the option for clearing junk files there.

There’s also a global option for clearing cache that works for any app, including browsers, but we wouldn’t suggest you use this for apps like your bank or password managers, since you’d risk losing important data: Open the Settings app on your Android phone, go to Apps & Notifications (or Apps) > App Info, and choose the app you want, then go to the “Storage and Cache” section and tap “Clear Cache.” All the temporary files will be deleted instantly.