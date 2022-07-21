The New Dungeons & Dragons Movie Invites You to Venture Forth, to the Bar

If you happen to be in San Diego this weekend for a certain pop culture jamboree, odds are all that panel-going and toy-stalking will make you work up an appetite… for Dragon Brew? Sure, why not. Quench your thirst with Gizmodo at the Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves “Tavern Experience.”

The movie’s big Hall H panel is today, Thursday, at noon PST, so we’ll soon have a lot more details to go on about the much-anticipated movie starring (deep breath) Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. It’s co-directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Gilio from a story by Gilio and Chris McKay. It’s out in March 2023, and it’s based on this game you might have heard of, possibly. Let’s check out the Tavern Experience!

Step right up!

Photo: Cheryl Eddy/io9

That’s not really the entrance — there’s actually a line that snakes behind that door — but it looks like it should be the entrance, and also it looks suitably tavern-like and cool.

Character posters

Photo: Cheryl Eddy/io9

Hugh Grant, looking dapper as he decorates the queue. These were “motion posters” so we could see the characters in action.

Smouldering!

Photo: Cheryl Eddy/io9

Sorry, what was the question?

Shredding!

Photo: Cheryl Eddy/io9

Eddie Munson, we hardly knew ye. Here’s Chris Pine wailing on what looks like a lute.

“Hall of Monsters”

Photo: Cheryl Eddy/io9

The dark hallway leading into the bar takes you past some friendly faces. Here’s a Beholder.

Mimic

Photo: Cheryl Eddy/io9

“Check all personal items of eyes,” warns the sign on this guy.

Displacer Beast

Photo: Cheryl Eddy/io9

“Could be standing behind you.”

The tavern appears

Photo: Cheryl Eddy/io9

Possibly the nerdiest nightclub ever? Not complaining.

“Dragon Brew”

Photo: Cheryl Eddy/io9

Made with fresh lime juice, orange extract, ginger beer, simple syrup, and “protective elixir essence,” plus optional vodka. Attendees got one of these mugs on the way out to take home.

We were promised dragons!

Photo: Cheryl Eddy/io9

Part of the interactive experience includes a dramatic moment with a you-know-what. A dragon appears on the giant screen at the rear of the bar, expresses his displeasure, then sprays the crowd with some very hardworking fog machines, to the delight of everyone except some of the costumed performers, who made a big show of trying to reassure the customers that the best thing to do was keep drinking. Can do!

If you’re in San Diego for Comic-Con, you can check out the Tavern Experience Thursday, July 21 from noon-10 p.m. PST; Friday, July 22 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. PST; or Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. PST. It’s at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Island Avenue in San Diego.