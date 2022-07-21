The New Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves Trailer Breaks Down the Door

After a very slight title announcement video in April, we haven’t heard much about the new, and long-awaited, Dungeons & Dragons movie. Sure we’re had casting announcements out the wazoo but the plot has been pretty much under wraps. And now? Straight from San Diego Comic Con, we’ve gotten a trailer.

The trailer shows a team of thieves who have accidentally stolen “the wrong thing for the wrong person,” and accidentally unleashed “the greatest evil the world has ever known.” Which, honestly, sounds about right for a Dungeons & Dragons campaign. The trailer also shows some classic creatures; a dragon, a mimc, a displacer beast, a gelatinous cube, and, of course an owlbear. The owlbear is a tiefling druid, you know what D&D is, you get it.

Starring in the film is Chris Pine as a bard and Regé-Jean Page as a paladin, but not much is known about who they are, just their classes (which were revealed on the posters at Comic Con). It’s not known whether they’re drawing from the (extremely expansive) D&D mythos, or if they’re entirely new and distinct characters. Also appearing at the Comic Con were posters of Michelle Rodriguez as a barbarian, Hugh Grant as a rogue, Justice Smith as a sorcerer, and Sophia Lillis as a Tiefling Druid.

More information was revealed at the Thursday panel which included members of the cast and crew. A behind-the-scenes sizzle reel was shown, and while footage won’t be released people praised the bright colours, the campy inspirations, and the fact that Chris Evans looked to be having the time of his life. Also at the con is a “Tavern Experience” where fans could get an up-close look at the characters of the film.

On the panel were the film’s producer Jeremy Latcham and directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, all of whom are avid Dungeons & Dragons players. The cast later joined the panel and fielded fan questions. The cast and crew confirmed cameos from Critical Role and characters that would look similar to the cast of the 1983 Dungeons & Dragons animated television series. This film has seen numerous delays, and was originally set to release in 2021.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves brings the fight to theatres on March 3, 2023.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.