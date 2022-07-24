The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Day 3

It’s the last day of San Diego Comic-Con, and sadly, our cosplay slideshow. Days one and two had fans go all out with their creativity, and the final day was no exception. Without further ado, here’s the final batch of photos we’ve put together for your viewing pleasure.
Sometimes, even Din needs a break
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
Cosmic.
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
He’s looking for his Nandor 🙁
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
Go to con, Plus Ultra!
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
Just looking at Colin has me feeling drained.
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
She would probably be not bad on the Iron Throne.
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
The new Pokémon looks great.
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
He went from Dad Bod to Dad at Con.
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
Hopefully he turns out better than the last guy.
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
The Hawks who aim together, con together.
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
Every con needs a Sorcerer Supreme on hand.
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
Can the dreaded Jobu Tupaki defeat a sentient raccoon?
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
It’s not really a party if A-Train ain’t there.
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
Toss a con to your Witcher.
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
I’m not a monster, I’m a cosplayer.
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
Wings down, the coolest Angel cosplay I’ve seen.
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
*John Williams theme plays*
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
Thundercats, HOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
“No cutting in line!”
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
I bet the Colonel only reads indie comics.
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
Nooooooooooooope.
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
Khonshu goes crazy for a sharp dressed man.
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
This is the future Empires should want.
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
Even angels need to go on vacation.
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
Does he paint webs, or…?
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
I’ve never met no cosplay, like U
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
Attendant of Evil, more like.
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
Glorious purpose, even more glorious cloak.
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
The Legend of Con Machina
Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, Getty Images
The man, the myth, the Tengen.
Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, Getty Images
Captain’s Log: Ow.
Image: Robyn Beck/Getty Images, Getty Images
As a Destiny fan, I looooooove this.
Image: Robyn Beck/Getty Images, Getty Images