The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Day 3

It’s the last day of San Diego Comic-Con, and sadly, our cosplay slideshow. Days one and two had fans go all out with their creativity, and the final day was no exception. Without further ado, here’s the final batch of photos we’ve put together for your viewing pleasure.

Sometimes, even Din needs a break

Cosmic.

He’s looking for his Nandor 🙁

Go to con, Plus Ultra!

Just looking at Colin has me feeling drained.

She would probably be not bad on the Iron Throne.

The new Pokémon looks great.

He went from Dad Bod to Dad at Con.

Hopefully he turns out better than the last guy.

The Hawks who aim together, con together.

Every con needs a Sorcerer Supreme on hand.

Can the dreaded Jobu Tupaki defeat a sentient raccoon?

It’s not really a party if A-Train ain’t there.

Toss a con to your Witcher.

I’m not a monster, I’m a cosplayer.

Wings down, the coolest Angel cosplay I’ve seen.

*John Williams theme plays*

Thundercats, HOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

“No cutting in line!”

I bet the Colonel only reads indie comics.

Nooooooooooooope.

Khonshu goes crazy for a sharp dressed man.

This is the future Empires should want.

Even angels need to go on vacation.

Does he paint webs, or…?

I’ve never met no cosplay, like U

Attendant of Evil, more like.

Glorious purpose, even more glorious cloak.

The Legend of Con Machina

The man, the myth, the Tengen.

Captain’s Log: Ow.

As a Destiny fan, I looooooove this.