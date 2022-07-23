The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Day 2

The past few years we’ve had to make do with putting on a little show ourselves when it comes to geeky con cosplay, but at last: San Diego Comic-Con is back in person this year, and so are the wonderful costumes! After scouring the floor on for some great cosplay, we managed to find even more for day two!

Dazzler, and even more dazzling!

Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, Getty Images

Racacoonie is ready to cook!

Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo

Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo

Hope this one’s more real than the last guy…

Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo

Three Disney legends, masked up and living in the moment

Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo

Ya wanna know how I got this armour?

Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo

*Fonzie voice* Ayyyyyyyy!

Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo

Coming soon to Disney Plus?

Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo

Still waiting to be asked to join the show, Amazon!

Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo

Don’t get hit by the fingers, they’re heavier than they look.

Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo

“He’s standing right behind me, isn’t he?”

Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo

Eternally waiting for pictures of Spider-Man

Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo

Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo

WandaVenom, this February!

Image: Juan Barreto/Getty Images, Getty Images

Indiana Jones & the Directions to In-N-Out

Image: Robyn Beck/Getty Images, Getty Images

Glorious purpose!

Image: Robyn Beck/Getty Images, Getty Images

The new Spider-Man team up looks great

Image: Robyn Beck/Getty Images, Getty Images

Well, he can’t just lumber everywhere

Image: Robyn Beck/Getty Images, Getty Images

“They’re announcing my show this weekend!”

Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Getty Images

Live long and con.

Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Getty Images

God-damn!

Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Getty Images

Mario Kart 9 looks great!

Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, Getty Images

Guess you could call them an Indy rock band?

Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Getty Images

Chainsaw Man, now back on Shonen Jump!

Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Getty Images

Just waiting for my Peter-2 and Peter-3…

Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Getty Images

“OK, we kill Laurie and the teens, then…Pizza e Birra? Lefty’s?”

Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Getty Images

New Knight suit just dropped

Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Getty Images

Cats (2019, d. Tom Hooper)

Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Getty Images

Lemme solo them

Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Getty Images

The New Avengers don’t look half bad

Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Getty Images

He thought this was the Prey red carpet

Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Getty Images

They did the thing!

Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Getty Images

Even Jawas take a family vacation

Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Getty Images

That’s a lovely note to end on, don’t you think?