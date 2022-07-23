The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Day 2

The past few years we’ve had to make do with putting on a little show ourselves when it comes to geeky con cosplay, but at last: San Diego Comic-Con is back in person this year, and so are the wonderful costumes! After scouring the floor on for some great cosplay, we managed to find even more for day two!
Dazzler, and even more dazzling!
Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, Getty Images
Racacoonie is ready to cook!
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
Hope this one’s more real than the last guy…
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
Three Disney legends, masked up and living in the moment
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
Ya wanna know how I got this armour?
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
*Fonzie voice* Ayyyyyyyy!
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
Coming soon to Disney Plus?
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
Still waiting to be asked to join the show, Amazon!
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
Don’t get hit by the fingers, they’re heavier than they look.
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
“He’s standing right behind me, isn’t he?”
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
Eternally waiting for pictures of Spider-Man
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Gizmodo/Gizmodo
WandaVenom, this February!
Image: Juan Barreto/Getty Images, Getty Images
Indiana Jones & the Directions to In-N-Out
Image: Robyn Beck/Getty Images, Getty Images
Glorious purpose!
Image: Robyn Beck/Getty Images, Getty Images
The new Spider-Man team up looks great
Image: Robyn Beck/Getty Images, Getty Images
Well, he can’t just lumber everywhere
Image: Robyn Beck/Getty Images, Getty Images
“They’re announcing my show this weekend!”
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Getty Images
Live long and con.
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Getty Images
God-damn!
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Getty Images
Mario Kart 9 looks great!
Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, Getty Images
Guess you could call them an Indy rock band?
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Getty Images
Chainsaw Man, now back on Shonen Jump!
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Getty Images
Just waiting for my Peter-2 and Peter-3…
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Getty Images
“OK, we kill Laurie and the teens, then…Pizza e Birra? Lefty’s?”
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Getty Images
New Knight suit just dropped
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Getty Images
Cats (2019, d. Tom Hooper)
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Getty Images
Lemme solo them
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Getty Images
The New Avengers don’t look half bad
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Getty Images
He thought this was the Prey red carpet
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Getty Images
They did the thing!
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Getty Images
Even Jawas take a family vacation
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Getty Images
That’s a lovely note to end on, don’t you think?
Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, Getty Images