The First Shazam: Fury of the Gods Trailer Brings the Whole Superhero Family Back

Billy Batson is back and this time, he’s got his whole family with him. Shazam: Fury of the Gods is the sequel to 2019’s Shazam and once again it’s directed by David F. Sandberg and starring Zachary Levi and Asher Angel. Angel is Billy, a young boy who gets the powers of a superhero (Levi) when he says the word “Shazam.” By the end of the film, that power extended to his family as well and now with a whole family of God-like heroes, well, the Gods are bound to take notice.

Helen Mirren joins the franchise in this sequel and, in the first trailer which was released at San Diego Comic-Con, we see just what her villainous character has in store for Shazam and his friends. But it looks like Billy’s going to have problems beyond the fury of the Gods, as we see him Shazam-ing his way into therapy to discuss his anxiety issues about not living up to his family’s powers, or his own place as a hero.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods hits theatres this Christmas.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.