The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Comic-Con is back in San Diego this week, returning for an in-person event for the first time since 2019. And alongside all the big news and amazing cosplays that can only mean one thing: there’s suddenly going to be a lot of very cool things that you can spend lots of money on. And hey, some of them will be available even if you’re not at Comic-Con!

There’s so many Comic-Con exclusives every year we’d be preparing for SDCC 2023 just trying to show them all off — check out places like the unofficial SDCC Blog to see absolutely everything exclusive to the show in 2022 — but here’s a few of our favourites from this year’s batch.

Jazwares Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron TIE Fighter

Image: Jazwares

Jazwares’ answer to the iconic Action Fleet line of toy Star Wars vehicles may have only just started hitting shelf stores, but this classic variant riff — a “holographic” clear plastic — on the TIE Fighter that is part of the initial launch wave is lovely.

Jazwares Spartan Collection Master Chief and the Weapon

Image: Jazwares

Also coming from Jazwares is an exclusive Halo: Infinite figure, depicting Master Chief as he appears in the latest game, complete with a con-exclusive deco and a small hologram accessory of the Chief’s latest AI ally, known as the Weapon.

PopMinded by Hallmark Gonk Droid and Mouse Droid Keepsake Ornaments

Image: Hallmark

Hallmark’s latest geeky additions to its line of Keepsake Ornaments will bring A New Hope’s Gonk and Mouse Droids to your festive tree later this year.

Gentle Giant Skottie Young X-Force Nightcrawler Statue

Image: Gentle Giant

Kurt bamfs into an alternate colour scheme in this latest version of Gentle Giant’s take on the wonderfully cartoony artwork of Skottie Young, depicting him in the black-and-white costumes worn by X-Force.

FigPins

Image: Figpins

The oversized character pin company will have a bunch of exclusives at the show, including sketch renderings of Spider-Man and Batman, a Star Wars bounty hunter pairing of Dengar and Bossk, and a very cute hitchhiking hippie Deadpool.

100%Soft Marvel Emoji Vinyl Toys

Image: 100%Soft

You’ve seen them all over Twitter come every MCU release, and now you can own artist 100%Soft’s cutesy emoji designs as vinyl toys. Check out more details in our exclusive reveal here.

Mattel Hot Wheels Star Wars, Marvel, and Nintendo

Image: Mattel

The diecast classics get some swanky pop culture additions in the form of a beskar-chromed-out Razor Crest from The Mandalorian, complete in its own Camtono-shaped packaging, and a Johnny Storm Ghost Rider, clad in packaging depicting his first comics appearance. But maybe the biggest star of all? Princess Peach in her Mario Kart go-kart, decked out in rose gold like the royalty she is.

Mattel Masterverse He-Man vs Skeletor 40th Anniversary Pack

Image: Mattel

For those of you more inclined to Mattel’s action figure offerings, check out our exclusive interview to learn more about the new Skeletor and He-Man Masterverse two-pack available at Comic-Con — as well as another He-Man exclusive in the form of a Mega Construx buildable Castle Grayskull diorama.

Mondo Godzilla, Dune, The Batman, and Much (Much!) More

Image: Mondo

Mondo is bringing the heat with its massive swath of posters, vinyls, and collectibles at SDCC this year. Liked Dune? You can grab an exclusive vinyl colorway of the soundtrack, or Murugiah’s trippy poster. A Bat-Fan? The Batman soundtrack is getting a new vinyl and two posters for the movie by Akiko Stehrenberger. If your Bat-tastes lean in a more classic direction, Mondo will also have an updated release of its Batman: The Animated Series Batman action figure… and even a Joker to pair him with.

Check out the unofficial SDCC Blog to see absolutely everything Mondo will have — but hey, you like Godzilla? Stomp your way on over to our exclusive reveal of the Kaijutastic treats exclusive to SDCC this year from the company.

Tamashii Nations Godzilla vs Kong MonsterArts Kong

Image: Bandai

Bandai’s figure line jumps into San Diego with an exclusive version of its “MonsterArts” riff on the most recent Legendary monsterverse movie, giving Kong a bunch of new accessories — including alternate heads and hands, some tiny Monarch aircraft for him to swat at, his anti-Godzilla axe, and, of course, the severed head of MechaGodzilla to pose with.

Tamashii Nations Gundam Universe Real Marking Plus Nu Gundam

Image: Bandai

Everyone’s eyes might be on what’s next for Gundam with the arrival of The Witch From Mercury at SDCC, but Bandai is also bringing a special, newly decaled version of Amuro Ray’s iconic suit, the Nu Gundam from Char’s Counterattack, for its its Gundam Universe action figure line.

Monogram Obi-Wan Kenobi Bag Clips Set

Image: Monogram

Monogram will have a whole host of cutesy clips covering everything from Jujutsu Kaisen to Peacemaker, but this adorable pack featuring Lola, Obi-Wan, and Darth Vader from the recent show is definitely our favourite.

Super7 G.I. Joe

Image: Super7

The retro figure maker is going all out for G.I. Joe at the con this year, including a retroaction Snake Eyes figure, a Snakelings four-pack inspired by the animated series episode “Pyramid of Darkness” where the Joes infiltrate a Cobra base, and even a limited edition version of the Cobra B.A.T. for the 7″ Super7 Ultimates line.

NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pre-Mutation 4-Pack

Image: NECA

The heroes in a half-shell are nowhere to be found in NECA’s TMNT exclusive this year, which focuses on the pre-transformation forms of Bebop, Rocksteady, Hamato Yoshi, and Baxter Stockman as they appeared in the classic 1987 cartoon. That’s not to say there’s no turtles at all, however: Yoshi comes with a fishbowl that holds four teeny little turtles, ready to meet their fate!

NECA The Thing Poster Figure

Image: NECA

If your tastes for all things NECA leans more towards horror than TMNT, this incredible figure recreating the iconic poster to John Carpenter’s legendary movie is a must — it has an LED in the head to recreate the burst of light from the original poster, which can be done either with the figure’s standard head, or a stylised alternative depicting beams of sharp light.

Hasbro G.I. Joe Classified Series Doctor Mindbender

Image: Hasbro

Hasbro won’t actually have any exclusives at Comic-Con this year — it’s offering QR codes at its booth instead, so attendees can scan and gain access to pre-order one of two figures from the con for a release later this year. The first is a special version of G.I. Joe’s Doctor Mindbender, complete with a host of accessories…

Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett (In Disguise)

Image: Hasbro

… and the second is a version of Boba Fett as he appeared in the War of the Bounty Hunters arc in Marvel’s comics, clad all in black as maybe the worst disguise idea in the entire Star Wars galaxy.

Jada Toys The Batman Batmobile Black Chrome Edition

Image: Jada Toys

The diecast vehicle maker’s The Batman toy is getting swanky, shiny rendition for SDCC, covering the 1:24 scale version of the Batmobile from the latest movie in reflective black chrome. It even comes with a little Batman to stand next to it!

Comic-Con International The Rocketeer Shirt

Image: Comic-Con International

SDCC itself will of course have some special merch celebrating the con’s history in California, including this T-shirt by special guest Bill Morrison depicting the Rocketeer soaring over the El Cortez hotel.

Every Funko Pop Possibly Imaginable, Somehow

Image: Funko

It wouldn’t be San Diego Comic-Con without a ton of Pop! Vinyl exclusives, and 2022 is no exception. Highlights include the first Pop from Star Wars: Andor depicting Cassian himself, Leonardo and Donatello as they appeared in the Power Rangers/TMNT comics crossover, Loki’s Miss Minutes and Moon Knight’s Layla, Stranger Things’ Demogorgon, and many, many more.

And if you’re a Pop fan worried you won’t be able to get some of these, basically every con exclusive is being shared with local retailers if you’re not in attendance — check out the display above to see who’s got what, in the U.S. at least.