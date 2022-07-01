The Stranger Things 4 Finale, and 4 Other Things You Should Watch on Netflix This Month

Are you a sci-fi, action, adventure or general pop culture/documentary fiend? Are you looking for something good to binge on this month but don’t know where to start? We’ve got great news, because there’s a handful of decent TV shows, movies and documentaries streaming on Netflix in Australia this month.

While there’s not as many things debuting on Netflix in Australia in July as we’d like, the streaming service does have a few goodies up its sleeve.

This month we’ve pulled out five things we’ll be watching on Netflix, there’s a bit of a mixed bag, but here they are.

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2

For all of you Upside Down fans, Volume 2 is finally here. Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 will start streaming on Netflix in Australia this month, with the long-awaited season finale, which is set to bring the gang back together…we hope…to unite against the evil threat that is Vecna. Will Eleven get her powers back? Will Hopper and Joyce get out of Russia? Find out from today, July 1, when Volume 2 hits Netflix. (Obviously catch up on the rest of Stranger Things 4 if you haven’t already).

Resident Evil

Next up on Gizmodo Australia’s recommendations for what’s streaming this month is the Netflix series Resident Evil. Fourteen years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by infected creatures while being haunted by her past, her father, and what happened to her sister, Billie. We’re not sure if the decision to take the story in a new direction was the right one, but we’re very keen to find out. It’s streaming on Netflix in Australia from July 14.

The Gray Man

When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head. That’s the synopsis for Netflix’s The Gray Man, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. We don’t know too much about this one, except it stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. The Gray Man is streaming on Netflix in Australia this month, July 15.

Rabbit-Proof Fence

After being brutally torn away from their mother and sent over 1600km away after being stolen, three girls vow to escape the abusive orphanage and return home. If you’re yet to watch Rabbit-Proof Fence, you now have the perfect opportunity. This 2002 flick is streaming on Netflix Australia from this weekend (July 3).

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

The last recommendation from Gizmodo Australia for what’s streaming on Netflix this month is Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. C’mon, it’s cute. The animated movie Follows Po who partners up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade to find a collection of four powerful weapons before a mysterious pair of weasels do, and save the world from destruction. Wholesome fun on Netflix from July 14.

Last month, we recommended season 3 of Gerard Way’s The Umbrella Academy, South Korean Netflix original TV series Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, docuseries Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet, futuristic thriller Spiderhead and the Leonardo DiCaprio epic, Inception.

Check back next month and we’ll give you our recommendations for August. While you’re here, why not check out everything streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, Disney+ and Shudder in Australia next month.