Star Trek: Lower Decks Returns for Season 3 This August

The end of Strange New Worlds’ first season also brought an end to an unprecedented run of Star Trek releases — there’d been at least one new episode of a show running every week since early January this year. The franchise is taking a little break until it returns with Lower Decks, however… but you’re not going to be waiting too long.

Paramount has confirmed that the third season of Star Trek: Lower Decks will begin streaming on Paramount+ starting August 25. That means you’ve got about a month and a half to go until more new Star Trek arrives this year, but you just basically had six months straight of it, so what’s that wait? The news of the show’s long-awaited return was heralded with the arrival of a new poster for the season, once again continuing Lower Decks’ love of emulating classic Trek movie posters:

Image: Paramount

This time, of course, it’s the third movie in the franchise, The Search for Spock, that gets the riff treatment. Here’s the original, for good measure:

Image: Paramount

Intriguingly on the Lower Decks poster is the fact that Search for Spock’s famous Enterprise/Bird of Prey battle has been replaced with the Cerritos — which we know is being sent to drydock after the climax of season two saw Captain Freeman arrested by Starfleet Security having been framed for the destruction of the Pakled homeworld — battling what very much looks a Romulan vessel. More specifically, it looks very similar to a design not yet seen in Trek television before: the Mogai Heavy Warbird from Star Trek Online. Given that Picard’s latest season also brought in ship designs from that game, it wouldn’t be out of place for Lower Decks to also get in on the fun of canonizing more elements from the MMO.

But what plans does the Star Empire have for our heroes? We’ll find out next month, I guess!

