Severance’s Adam Scott Joins Madame Web, Making the Sony Project Even More Intriguing

We already had many questions about Sony’s mysterious Madame Web, and the latest casting announcement makes us even more curious as to what this movie is. Deadline reports that Severance star Adam Scott has joined the ensemble alongside star Dakota Johnson as Madame Web and the “we have no idea what character they’re playing” Emma Roberts, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor, and Tahar Rahim.

S.J. Clarkson will helm the Spider-Man-adjacent film from a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. The film is set to centre on Marvel Comics’ Madame Web, an elderly woman who “suffered from a lifetime of blindness and many years of neurological deterioration due to myasthenia gravis, [which] she compensated [for] with her profound psychic abilities, establishing herself as a medium,” in the comics at least, according to Marvel’s official bio.

Scott joins the film in… you guessed it, an unknown role. Look, we don’t know why all these people have signed but the cast is so wild we’re intrigued to know more.

Madame Web is slated to hit theatres on July 7, 2023.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.