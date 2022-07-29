Samsung Pulls an Apple and Announces the Same Phone in a Different Colour

Back in February, Samsung dropped its latest range of Galaxy phones on us – the S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. They were unveiled in a handful of colours, with one noticeable omission: purple. Today, Samsung has rectified this faux pas, giving us all what we want, the choice of Bora Purple in the S22 range.

Just like Apple did with the green iPhone 13 additions, Samsung has drip-fed us the Bora Purple. It will be available across the Galaxy S22 range.

“Every colour has its own unique characteristics and heritage. Among them, purple has been one of the most beloved,” Samsung said.

“It is a compelling colour, blending the calmness of blue and the excitement of red to create a different kind of energy that evokes warmth and optimism. It is welcoming and inclusive, embracing diversity.

“In that sense, purple stands for the same things Samsung Galaxy does: embracing individuality, pushing boundaries and relentlessly innovating under the philosophy of openness.”

“Bora” is the Korean word for purple.

I never knew there was so much one could say about a soft shade of purple, but here we are.

The new Bora Purple range pack the same specs as their siblings. Check out our review of the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra if you’re after some guidance on which device to get.

If you want to get your hands on a Bora Purple Galaxy S22, S22+ or S22 Ultra, you can preorder now, up until August 10. The devices will go on sale August 11. If you preorder now, you can score a pair of Galaxy Buds2 in purple, valued at $219, as a gift.

