Rumours About the Future of Taika Waititi’s Star Wars, and More

Steven Yeun has joined Bong Joon Ho’s next project. Dan Trachtenberg talks about the moment that inspired his new Predator movie, Prey. Another familiar face is confirmed for Marvel’s Secret Invasion. Plus, Riverdale goes multiversal, and a new clip from Star Trek: Lower Decks’ return. Spoilers away!

Nyctophobia

Deadline reports Bianca D’Ambrosio, Chiara D’Ambrosio, BJ Tanner, Dana Powell, Sean O’Bryan and Dean McDermott will star in Nyctophobia, a horror film about a supernaturally caused city-wide blackout directed by Kim Noonan, written by Koji Steven Sakai and produced by the RZA. The story is said to follow “twin sisters (Bianca and Chiara D’Ambrosio) and their friend (Tanner)” amidst “a supernatural blackout in which monsters are real. Their only hope for survival comes from the light of their mobile phone.”

Mickey7

Deadline also has word Steven Yeun has joined the cast of Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey7.

Cuckoo

According to NEON, Jessica Henwick and Dan Stevens have joined the cast of Tilman Singer’s mysterious new horror project, Cuckoo.

Ouija Shark 2

Deadline also has word a sequel to 2020’s direct-to-video Ouija Shark is in development, promising “to tell a tale of Kaiju-sized proportions, delving deep into the mystic realm of the Ouija Shark and expanding upon the original’s supernatural elements.” Actor-director John Migliore is attached to direct the project, which “has already been acquired” for “an August theatrical release” in Japan.

Prey

In a new interview with Empire Magazine (via AvP Galaxy), Prey director Dan Trachtenberg revealed the inspiration for his Predator prequel came from an experience in the third grade.

In third grade, I was on the way to a karate tournament with these [older kids] who had seen [Predator], and over the entire trip they described the whole movie. I vividly remember them saying there was this character, Billy [Sonny Landham], a Native American scout who fights the Predator on the bridge over a waterfall. That image captured my imagination.

AvP Galaxy also shared a pair of stills from the issue.

Photo: Hulu

Photo: Hulu

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars

According to the latest edition of THR’s Heat Vision newsletter, Taika Waititi is eyeing “an early 2023 start” to begin filming his Star Wars movie.

Hypochondriac

A gay potter’s childhood trauma returns in the form of a skeletal wolf monster in the trailer for Hypochondriac.

Of the Devil

The Exorcist’s Eileen Dietz stars in Of the Devil, a new demonic possession movie coming to VOD August 9.

Highfire

Deadline reports Nicolas Cage will lend his voice to the titular “vodka-drinking, Flashdance-loving dragon” in the series adaptation of Eoin Coffer’s fantasy crime novel, Highfire, at Paramount+.

Bodies

Shira Haas and Stephen Graham have joined Netflix’s adaptation of Si Spencer’s comic book series, Bodies, in which “four different detectives try to solve murders in different time periods in London.” [Deadline]

Secret Invasion

Martin Freeman confirmed he appears in Secret Invasion during a recent interview with The Radio Times.

Yeah – I think that’s kosher information, isn’t it? In order not to embarrass Samuel [L. Jackson], I will say… I’m not gonna say he’s got that totally wrong and he’s thinking of Sam Rockwell. So yes, I may very well be [appearing].

What We Do in the Shadows

The vampires experience the humiliation of the school admission process in the synopsis for “Private School” airing August 2.

The vampires endure the private school admissions interview process. Written by Ayo Edebiri & Shana Gohd; directed by Kyle Newacheck.

[Spoiler TV]

For All Mankind

Martian bases don’t build themselves in the synopsis for “New Eden,” the July 15 episode of For All Mankind.

The astronauts move quickly to build Martian bases.

[Spoiler TV]

Roswell, New Mexico

Maria “struggles to connect to her mother’s spirit” in the synopsis for “Dig Me Out,” the July 25 episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) have a major disagreement prompting her to turn to Rosa (Amber Midthunder) for guidance and Maria (Heather Hemmens) struggles to connect to her mother’s spirit. The series also stars Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn and Michael Trevino. Eric Sherman directed the episode written by Isabel Nelson & Joel Thompson (#407). Original airdate 7/25/2022.

[Spoiler TV]

Tom Swift

Tom Swift finds the last capsule piece in the synopsis for his July 26 episode, “…And the Night to Remember.”

DINNER PARTY – Tom (Tian Richards) continues his search for the last capsule piece which leads him to an interesting situation with Susannah (guest star Elizabeth Cappuchino). He also learns some information about his childhood that he was never supposed to know. Meanwhile, Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) and Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) uncover Congressmen Eskol’s (guest star Ward Horton) hidden agenda. Andi Behring directed the episode written by Erika Harrison (#109).

[Spoiler TV]

Stargirl

Starman is sceptical Courtney can rehabilitate his old Rogue’s Gallery in a new trailer for the third season of Stargirl.

Westworld

Caleb learns a little more about himself in the trailer for “Generation Loss,” next week’s episode of Westworld.

Riverdale

Archie blows up the multiverse in the trailer for next week’s episode of Riverdale.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Finally, Boimler and Mariner pay a visit to Picard’s vineyard in a new clip from the third season of Lower Decks.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txyTRJdQK8Y

