Get an Almost Free Apple Watch With These Optus iPhone 13 Plans

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Optus is effectively giving away free Apple Watches to anyone who takes up a new iPhone 13 plan with it, but there are a few catches to be aware of.

Anyone who signs up for an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max will get a cellular 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 at no cost, but you’ll need to take up a Watch SIM plan to go with it.

That adds a further $10 per month to your bill, which is still a lot cheaper than buying an Apple Watch outright. On a 24-month repayment, you’d end up spending an extra $240. For comparison, a cellular 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 sells for $749, so you’re saving $509.

The Watch SIM plan also adds 1GB of data to your monthly allowance and enables cellular connectivity on your Apple Watch. This lets you access mobile data and take phone calls on it, even when you don’t have your phone with you.

If you want to upgrade to a 45mm Apple Watch, you’ll pay an extra $50 across the life of your plan.

Here are Optus’ eligible 24-month iPhone 13 plans:

And here are its 24-month iPhone 13 Pro plans:

Click through on either widget to see iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro Max options, as well as larger storage variants.

Just be aware that if you leave your plan early, you’ll need to pay out the remaining value of your Apple Watch in addition to your iPhone. This deal runs until August 18.

Optus isn’t your only option if you’re looking for an iPhone deal, however. Vodafone is currently offering a $400 discount on the standard iPhone 13, which is one of the biggest price cuts we’ve seen so far. This works out to be a saving of $16.67 per month.

Here are Vodafone’s 24-month iPhone 13 plans:

This deal runs until August 23.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.