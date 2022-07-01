Cats, Cars and Floating Hospitals: 5 Games You Should Play in July

July is a pretty slow month for game releases, but we’re quite excited about some of these low-key highlights.

Here are five games coming out in July we reckon you should pick up, including an Aussie-made game, an exploration game where you play as a cat and plenty of high-octane racing.

Wayward Strand

Leading our list this month is Wayward Strand, a single-player adventure game from Melbourne studio Ghost Pattern (we love Aussie games). You hop aboard an airborne hospital, meeting interesting characters up in the sky. The characters all live their own lives throughout the day, and you get a readout of the time in the bottom-right of the screen. It’s a pretty calm game and is one for story-loving players.

Wayward Strand launches on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Steam on July 21.

Stray

I have waited so long to play as a cat in the incredible-looking cyberpunk world of Stray. Here’s the go: you’re a curious cat in a dystopian city, trying to find your way home. Doesn’t it just look and sound amazing?

Stray launches on Steam, Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 on July 20.

F1 22

If you’ve been glued to the F1, or love a good racing game, then you should probably pick up F1 22, the latest game in the officially licensed F1 series, featuring all the cars and tracks of the current season.

F1 22 launches on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, the Epic Games Store and Steam on July 2.

MADiSON

MADiSON is a first-person psychological horror game, where you solve puzzles and explore mysterious levels, completing a ritual for a demon. You’re equipped with an instant camera that lets you snap the human world and capture the mysterious unknown, but don’t go into this if you’re a horror lightweight.

MADiSON launches on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam and GoG on July 8. A Nintendo Switch version is in production.

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels DLC

Last on our list is the Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels DLC, taking players to the wacky world of toy cars. Building on the already amazing game (it was my favourite game of 2022), you’ll be doing loop de loops on toy Hot Wheels tracks in Hot Wheels toy cars. Expect stunts and high-octane action.

The Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels DLC launches on Xbox Series X|S, the Xbox PC App and Steam on July 19 as an expansion to Forza Horizon 5.

Check back next month for our picks of the new gaming titles out in August.