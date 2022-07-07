New Furiosa Set Pictures Tease Chris Hemsworth’s Wild Mystery Character

The Hunger Games prequel has found even more tributes to volunteer. Hayden Panettiere teases Kirby’s return for Scream 6. Chris Pratt hypes up Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Plus, a look at the return of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal. To me, my spoilers!

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Deadline reports Irene Boehm, Cooper Dillon, Luna Kuse, Kjell Brutscheidt, Dimitri Abold, Athena Strates, Dakota Shapiro, George Somner, and Vaughan Reilly have joined the cast of the Hunger Games prequel. Boehm will play Lamina, a “tribute from District 7,” opposite Dillon as Mizzen, a “tribute from District 4.” Kuse has been cast as Brandy, a “tribute from District 10″ while Brutscheidt will play fellow District 10 tribute, Tanner. Abold has been cast as Reaper, a “tribute from District 11,” while Somner rounds out the cannon fodder as Spruce, a tribute from District 12. Shapiro and Reilly will play Covey members Billy Taupe and Maude Ivory, respectively, while Strates is said to play Persephone Price, “a mentor” to District 4’s Mizzen.

Furiosa

Pictures from the set of Furiosa have our first look at Chris Hemsworth’s undisclosed, yet strikingly-bearded character.

Chris Hemsworth UNRECOGNIZABLE in a long red beard and prosthetic nose filming Mad Max prequel, Furiosa, alongside wife Elsa Pataky and three children https://t.co/UQi3jPk9j2 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 4, 2022

Scream 6

Appearing as a guest on Good Morning America (via Bloody-Disgusting), Hayden Panettiere answered, “I don’t think anyone’s going to be disappointed” when asked if Kirby “makes it past the first kill” in Scream 6.

i love her so much pic.twitter.com/lVBP0uDF5I — eli (@selwynslashers) July 6, 2022

The Munsters

Rob Zombie has finally released a poster for his film adaptation of The Munsters.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Chris Pratt described Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. as “a true masterpiece” in a new interview with Digital Spy.

It’s fantastic. [Director] James Gunn just watched a rough assembly the other day. I called him yesterday. We Facetimed, and he’s very, very proud of the work that everyone’s done. He said it’s the best work all of us have ever done. He feels very, very confident. The script was amazing. And I can say with utter confidence that he’s made a true masterpiece, and I just cannot wait for people to see it. It’s James Gunn. He did all three movies, which is really rare and really special in the world of big box-office trilogies.

Evil

Good news! Evil has been officially renewed for a fourth season at Paramount+. [TV Line]

Transformers: The Live-Action Series

According to entertainment news leaker Daniel Richtman’s Patreon (via Transformer World), Paramount+ is developing a live-action Transformers television series.

Stargirl

Stargirl’s third season will premiere Wednesday, August 31 on The CW. [Coming Soon]

National Treasure: Edge of History

The upcoming National Treasure series at Disney+ is now officially titled National Treasure: Edge of History.

Primal

Finally, Genndy Tartakovsky spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what to expect from the second season of Primal.

The introduction of Mira gives light that there is more civilisation out there that’s more advanced. Once you get to ancient civilizations, you go instantly to, like, Pharaohs, Stargate, 10,0000 BC, all those movies. I realised everything we were talking about felt too cliché, too done. So we broke everything down and restarted, and came up with a direction that is more unique. It’s gonna keep you on your toes, and basically, from [episode] 11 to 20, it’s one story. That’s the big difference from the first season. It’s even more emotionally complex. The action is on a scale beyond what we’ve done, and it keeps getting amped up as we go deeper and deeper into the season. There’s shock in it. There’s a big surprise that’s either going to get people to hate me or enjoy it, but as a storyteller this is me having fun. It’s super Heavy Metal–ish. It’s still pulpy, but at its core the character story between Fang and Spear — it goes bonkers. That was the best surprise of the first season. It wasn’t the violence — it was their relationship that people picked up on. As a filmmaker and storyteller, that’s what you’re most excited about.

Adult Swim has additionally released a new trailer.

