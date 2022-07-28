Locke & Key’s Final Season 3 Trailer Teases the Most Dangerous Key of All

Just eight episodes remain in the Locke family saga, and fans of Locke & Key don’t have long to wait: the third and final season arrives on Netflix August 10, bringing what the streamer calls “the most dangerous threat yet” to menace not just the residents of Keyhouse, but all of Matheson and beyond. Check out the new trailer!

Red alert: multiple villains incoming, from the looks of it. Based on the IDW series from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, and created for Netflix by Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key has yet to achieve the pop-culture-obsession heights of, say, a Stranger Things — but it’s still an extremely solid supernatural tale of a family dealing with grief, the perils of growing up, some very dark personal history, and potentially world-ending evil. And really, it feels like purposefully keeping the series to three seasons, as its creators have said they would, is a good way to make sure the stakes escalate for the core characters while also keeping the story intimate, rather than overly sprawling.

Locke & Key’s season three cast includes Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Kevin Durand, Sherri Saum, Brendan Hines, and Coby Bird; catch the last eight episodes August 10 on Netflix.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.