John Wick 4, More Like, LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

John Wick movies come out with a reliable amount of frequency and impressively realised violence, and the first look at the fourth film will make you wish it was March 2023. The preview dropped in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con when leading man Keanu Reeves showed up at a panel featuring returning Wick director Chad Stahelski. So how does John Wick: Chapter 4 look?

It looks like…more. More recognisable actors in well-tailored suits, more of Reeves’ stony, measured line deliveries, and more gonzo action. Kills featuring a hatchet and bow and arrow look fun, but honestly, it’s the shot of John blasting someone to ashes with an incendiary round that makes the trailer for me. Like the pencil kill from JW2 or the book and knives kills from JW3, it’s just new and goofy enough to be exciting.

In case you’ve forgotten, since the movie would’ve been out about two months ago in a regular timeline, Chapter 4 picks up with our exhausted assassin now turning his bloodlust on Winston (Ian McShane) and the rest of the High Table. After cutting off one of his fingers, fighting off legions of their soldiers, and getting shot off a building by his surrogate father, John’s partnering up with the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) to bring the whole assassin business down as violently as possible.

According to Reeves and Stahelski, Wick’s newest film will be take place across New York, Berlin, Japan, Paris, and Jordan, and see Wick cross paths (and bullets, and swords) with a variety of allies and assassins on his quest. The trailer provides a look at the film’s new blood, such as Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Clancy Brown, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Donnie Yen.

Image: Collider/Lionsgate, Other

Look for John Wick: Chapter 4 to hopefully hit theatres on March 24, 2023.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.