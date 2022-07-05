Joe Rogan Says He Keeps Turning Trump Down. Like a Loser. Like a Good for Nothing Dog. Very Sad.

The bar is on the floor for Joe Rogan — an expectation that he’s finally met. The controversial podcast host says that he has had multiple opportunities to interview Donald Trump on his show, but rejected them.

I miss the times when Joe Rogan was best known for being the host of Fear Factor, I really do. Alas, these days he is the host of the largest podcast on Spotify — with an estimated 11 million listeners per episode — who claimed on the Lex Fridman Podcast Monday that he has had multiple chances to interview former president Donald Trump. Joe Rogan has not been shy about endorsing GOP troglodytes like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as Rogan announced his support of DeSantis as a future POTUS last week. But Rogan wants to be very clear that he’s not interested in helping Donald Trump.

“I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape, or form,” Rogan said on the Lex Friedman podcast published on July 4. “I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I’ve said no every time. I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.”

Rogan has had a deal with Spotify since May 2020 where, for an alleged $US200 ($278) million, Spotify has exclusive access to host the Joe Rogan Experience on its platform. To say Rogan’s podcast is as misinformed as it inflammatory would be putting it lightly. As such, Spotify’s flagrant interest in hosting Rogan’s podcast has angered some musicians in the past, like Neil Young, who expressed his discontent at sharing a platform with Rogan after the podcaster spouted anti-vax nonsense on his show. Spotify happily obliged Young’s concerns by removing his music from the service.

While there’s a whole laundry list of questionable topics Rogan has baselessly discussed on his show, even a broken clock is right twice a day.