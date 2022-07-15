James Gunn Shuts Down Rumours About Thor’s Role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Rhett Reese talks about Disney’s approach to Deadpool 3. Chucky sets its sights on a spooky season return. Jamie Lee Curtis teases something’s coming for Halloween Ends. Plus, what to expect from Riverdale’s season finale, and a look at the return of The Handmaid’s Tale. To me, my spoilers!

Scream 6

Bloody-Disgusting reports Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori have joined the cast of Scream 6 in undisclosed roles.

Relatedly, People Magazine has a photo of Courtney Cox back on set in a blue suit with lime green heels.

Courteney Cox Seen on Set of Scream 6 Weeks After Neve Campbell Exits Movie https://t.co/XAoCwmdcEf — People (@people) July 13, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

James Gunn recently confirmed Thor “was never going to appear” in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 on Twitter.

I appreciate the love but Thor was never going to be in Vol 3. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 13, 2022

Deadpool 3

In a recent interview with Discussing Film, writer Rhett Reese stated Disney has been “very hands-off and supportive” in the development of Deadpool 3.

It’s almost like putting on a comfy old sweater. Marvel’s really given us the support to maintain the tone and the vision that we have for it. They’ve been very hands-off and supportive, but they’ve also let us do what we do. So really, it’s just been fun. We’re mad scientists back in the laboratory again. Deadpool is our favourite who will always be the character I think we’re most associated with, and we’re very grateful for being allowed to write him again. So it’s a blast. It’s like going back to school again after having summer off. It’s pretty fun.

Clue

In the same interview, Reese also revealed he and co-writer Paul Wernick have finished their script for a new Clue movie starring Ryan Reynolds.

We’ve written a draft of Clue, and it’s still in development over at Fox [20th Century Studios]. So it’s sort of bumping forward, whether it becomes a movie or not is generally in the hands of the movie Gods and not ourselves. So we did our best on it. We’re proud of it. We love the franchise, and Ryan [Reynolds’] schedule is a busy one, so he has to choose among many projects. We’ll see if Clue ends up coming to fruition, but it’s something we all care pretty deeply about.

Halloween Ends

You can expect something for Halloween Ends next Wednesday, according to Jamie Lee Curtis on Twitter.

🎃7/20 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) July 13, 2022

Black Adam

Black Adam appears on the cover of this month’s Den of Geek magazine.

Our most electrifying issue yet is coming, featuring an in-depth look at #BlackAdam starring @TheRock. Our biggest cover story EVER features exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes secrets of the most anticipated DC movie of the year! Get it at https://t.co/16D5tu0tEQ pic.twitter.com/9WgMTLj8r8 — Den of Geek News! (@DenofGeekUS) July 14, 2022

Secret Headquarters

We also have a poster for Owen Wilson’s new superhero movie, Secret Headquarters.

First poster for ‘SECRET HEADQUARTERS’, starring Owen Wilson.



First trailer releases tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/iQgBzE4VpU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 13, 2022

Prey for the Devil

The Catholic Church allows its first nun to perform an exorcism on a little girl in the trailer for Prey for the Devil.

Mal de Ojo

A visiting family learn their Mexican grandmother is a witch in the trailer for Mal de Ojo.

Drifting Home

Six kids become unwitting seafarers after a supernatural occurrence sweeps their apartment building out to sea in the trailer for Drifting Home.

Untitled Monsterverse Godzilla Series

Canadagraphs has a few set photos from the currently untitled Monsterverse Godzilla series at Apple TV+. Click through to have a look.

NEW BLOG

Untitled Apple TV #Godzilla & The Titans #Monsterverse series.

Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directing.

Anna Sawai & others on set.https://t.co/Ntsigh7gPf pic.twitter.com/kmw7McIPWZ — Canadagraphs 🇺🇦 (@canadagraphs) July 13, 2022

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Spoiler TV also has new images from the fifth season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. More at the link.

Riverdale

The Archie kids “band together to save Riverdale from the greatest threat the town has ever faced” in the synopsis for its sixth season finale, “Night of the Comet.”

CROSSROADS — Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang band together to save Riverdale from the greatest threat the town has ever faced. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Aaron Allen (#622). Original airdate 7/31/2022.

[Spoiler TV]

Roswell, New Mexico

Liz returns to fringe science in the synopsis for “Missing My Baby,” the August 1 episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

MYSTERIES AND SECRETS – With missing friends and mysteries abound, Liz (Jeanine Mason) returns to fringe science, but in working alongside her new mentor, she’s confronted with an unsettling revelation and a difficult choice, meanwhile, Maria (Heather Hemmens) uncovers the truth behind the “messages” she’s been receiving. Elsewhere, the bond between brothers is tested when Max (Nathan Dean) keeps an explosive secret from Michael (Michael Vlamis), putting them at odds during a critical moment. Lastly, Isobel (Lily Cowles) tries to pull answers out of Tezca (guest star Brigitte Kali Canales), only to discover that the villain in her story is not as clear-cut as she may seem. The series also stars Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Ariana Quiñónez & Danny Tolli (408). Original Airdate 8/1/2022.

[KSiteTV]

Archer

Archer returns for its thirteenth season Wednesday, August 24 on FX. [Spoiler TV]

The Handmaid’s Tale

Serena wants revenge against June in a new trailer for the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Chucky

Finally, Chucky returns for his second season October 5 on USA and SYFY.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQtq43ovSP4Banner art by Jim Cook

